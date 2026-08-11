Tei Suddenly Halts Activities at the Height of His Career... "After My Manager, Who Was Like an Older Brother, Passed Away, I Avoided Reality for Three Years"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Tei will open up about the heartbreaking reason he had to suddenly stop his activities when he was at the peak of his popularity.

He will confess that he went through a difficult period for as long as three years after the manager he had followed like an older brother passed away.

In the fourth episode of MBC's 'Songs That Got Us Through the Day - Playlist 109' (hereafter 'Playlist 109'), which airs at 9 p.m. on the 11th, Lee Seok-hoon, Yi Kang, and Dindin will search for the songs that helped them endure life and the stories behind them.

Tei, who appears as a guest that day, will honestly share for the first time the story of his past that he had long found difficult to talk about.

He will also reveal why he suddenly stopped working despite being widely loved and active as a ballad singer.

At the center of that decision was his farewell to a manager who had been as close to him as an older brother. Tei says he was deeply shocked after the manager died first, and that he spent a long time avoiding reality instead of facing it.

He says that period lasted as long as three years.

As Tei, who has always met the public with a cheerful and bright image, finally brings out the pain he had kept buried for years, attention is focused on his confession.

He will also reveal the song that helped him endure those difficult times.

Introducing his 'support song,' Tei recalls, "When I was struggling, it felt like I had hope that I could enjoy things again in a new way."

In particular, an unexpected surprise guest will appear for Tei that day.

As an unexpected person appears while Tei is talking about his 'support song,' Yi Kang cannot hide his surprise, saying, "I got goosebumps." The other cast members also stand up at once to welcome the surprise guest.

Above all, after confirming the person's identity, Tei becomes emotional and says, "This is truly a gift from life." Curiosity is rising over who moved Tei so deeply.

Lee Seok-hoon will also perform a live stage. He will reinterpret Choi Yu-ri's 'SOOP,' which was introduced along with the guest's story, in his own style.

Actor Cha In-pyo will also open up about his own difficult past. He will look back on the family circumstances that forced him to immigrate to the United States and the time he struggled to make ends meet in an unfamiliar country.

He will then sing the song that helped him get through that period. A special supporter will also join him on stage, completing a meaningful performance with Cha In-pyo.

Tei's confession about enduring three years after losing a manager who was like an older brother, as well as the identity of the surprise guest who moved him to tears, will be revealed in MBC's 'Songs That Got Us Through the Day - Playlist 109,' airing at 9 p.m. on the 11th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.