Hwang In-hee's Rescue of a Man in His 40s Who Tried to Jump into the Han River Draws Renewed Attention... "I Just Did What I Had to Do"

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Comedian and broadcaster Hwang In-hee is once again drawing attention for the story of how he helped rescue a man in his 40s who tried to jump into the Han River 13 years ago.

When his good deed became known at the time, Hwang said, "I just did what I had to do," and credited other citizens for the rescue.

The KBS2 program "Malja Show," which aired on the 10th, featured a special segment on "Parents and Children," with MC Hwang's parents appearing to share candid stories about their son.

During the broadcast, the episode in which Hwang once helped save a citizen's precious life was brought up again.

In April 2013, Hwang helped rescue a man in his 40s who had tried to jump into the Han River from Mapo Bridge in Seoul, along with other citizens.

At the time, Hwang reportedly spotted the man in danger while crossing Mapo Bridge and joined nearby citizens in the rescue effort.

Even after his good deed became public, Hwang did not consider it anything extraordinary.

He said at the time, "Even if someone else had been there instead of me, they would have done the same," adding that it was "something anyone should do," which warmed viewers' hearts.

Thirteen years later, his father also recalled the incident and spoke about his son's usual character.

Hwang's father said, "My son has never ignored others since he was young. That's why he did something like that," expressing his pride.

He then added his trademark joke, saying, "He just happened to pass by at that time by luck," drawing laughter.

That day, his parents also spoke candidly about public reactions to Hwang, who is active as a broadcaster.

Hwang's mother said, "Hwang works very hard and goes through a lot, but people say he is just coasting. As a mother, that really hurts," expressing her affection for her son.

His father, however, joked, "At first I was shocked. But the more I watched, the more it did seem like he was coasting," turning the studio into laughter.

Kim Young-hee of "Malja Grandma" defended Hwang, saying, "The person who puts the whole thing together has it harder. Finding talented people and helping them shine is not something just anyone can do."

While responding playfully to the criticism that he is "coasting," the parents' recollection of their son refusing to ignore a citizen in danger 13 years ago added warmth to the story.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.