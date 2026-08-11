Lee Ji-hyun Says "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic Edited the Show in a Way That Triggered My ADHD Son... I Feel Sorry for My Child"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Jewelry, shed tears as she opened up about the emotional pain she went through after appearing on Channel A's "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic."

In a YouTube video released on the 11th, titled "Haneulbit Hyanggi," Lee Ji-hyun appeared and recalled the difficult period she went through after the broadcast.

That day, announcer Kim Jae-won carefully asked Lee Ji-hyun, "I heard that after appearing on a program once, you went through a difficult time. If you don't mind, please tell us about it."

Lee Ji-hyun replied, "I still carry that pain. I often blame myself, thinking, 'Why did I do that back then?'" as she recalled how hard that time was.

Referring to her past appearance on "Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic," Lee Ji-hyun said, "The broadcast unfolded differently from what we had planned and expected."

She explained, "They said they needed to see the really bad parts of the child in order to make an accurate diagnosis and help with treatment, so there were parts where the child was strongly triggered."

But after the broadcast, an unexpected backlash followed. Lee Ji-hyun said, "As the parts that triggered my child were edited together and aired, the backlash was severe. I felt sorry for my child. I'm fine, but the things my child hears outside are so hurtful."

In particular, Lee Ji-hyun teared up as she recalled something her son once said to her.

She said, "My family went to the United States in January. My son then said, 'Mom, if we go to the United States, people won't know that I'm a troublemaker.'"

As Lee Ji-hyun repeated her son's words, she seemed overwhelmed and held back tears. She went on to say, "He doesn't tell me everything one by one, but I know it stayed with him. That time was so painful that it was almost unbearable."

Lee Ji-hyun added, "It still hurts so much. I hope time passes quickly and it fades away. The child is innocent, after all, and I hope he can also mature by turning that word into something kinder."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is a single mother raising her two children on her own after going through the pain of two divorces.

To support her family and make a living, she took on a new challenge. After steady effort, she earned a beauty license and transformed herself into a hair designer, drawing attention.

It was also recently reported that she temporarily moved to the United States so her son, who shows symptoms of ADHD, could receive specialized education and treatment.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.