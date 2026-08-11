"He Saved Yi Wanyong's Life"... Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Ahn Sang-ho, at the Center of Pro-Japanese Controversy, Also Appears in a Thesis

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Controversy is continuing over actor Ha Young's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, after records surfaced suggesting that he took part in the treatment of pro-Japanese figure Yi Wanyong, following earlier allegations that he was involved in pro-Japanese organizations.

On the 11th, a post titled "Ahn Ha-young's great-grandfather dug up in a thesis too (record of treating and saving Yi Wanyong)" spread across several online communities.

The post included a passage from a history paper on Yi Wanyong that mentioned Ahn Sang-ho by name.

The material came from a paper by the late Park Young-seok, former professor in the Department of History at Konkuk University, titled "A Study of Yi Wanyong - Focusing on His Activities as a Pro-American, Pro-Russian, and Pro-Japanese Figure," published in volume 32 of Kuksagwan Nonchong.

The paper records an incident on Dec. 22, 1909, when Yi Wanyong was attacked and injured by patriot Lee Jae-myeong while returning after attending a memorial service for the Belgian emperor at Myeongdong Cathedral.

At the time, Yi Wanyong was stabbed and suffered injuries to his shoulder and other areas before being taken to a hospital. The paper also names Ahn Sang-ho among the medical staff involved in his treatment.

The document stated that "his life was saved through treatment by leading doctors of the time, including Hakjeon, a doctor at Hansung Hospital; the director of Andong Hospital; Director Kikuchi and Deputy Director Gokai of Daehan Hospital; Jeon Ui Park Jong-hwan; and Ahn Sang-ho."

After receiving treatment, Yi Wanyong returned to office as prime minister one month later. He later signed the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1910 on Aug. 22, 1910, which stated that "all governing rights over the whole of Korea are fully and permanently transferred to Japan," and was later granted the title of viscount by Japan.

As these records became public, the controversy surrounding Ha Young's great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho entered a new phase.

Earlier, on the 10th, when it became known that Ha Young's great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, who was suspected of pro-Japanese activities, her agency said the allegations were "groundless."

However, suspicions later emerged that Ahn Sang-ho had been active as a member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, a business group during the Japanese colonial period that included Yi Wanyong and Song Pyŏngjun. The controversy grew further after reports surfaced that he had told a newspaper interview published by an institution under the Government-General of Chōsen that he maintained a lifestyle and child-rearing practices no different from those of Japanese people.

In the end, the agency corrected its earlier position in a statement on the 11th.

The agency acknowledged that "there is indeed a record showing that the name of her great-grandfather, Mr. Ahn Sang-ho, appears on the 1916 list of council members for the Daejeong Friendship Association."

It added, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the allegations were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

Meanwhile, as a historian's paper was also made public showing that Ahn Sang-ho took part in the treatment of Yi Wanyong after the attack, public interest in the great-grandfather's past activities continues to grow.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.