Kang Dong-won and Lee Ji-ah bowed their heads immediately... Ha Young's reversal apology over alleged pro-Japanese ancestor sparks backlash

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Ha Young is facing controversy over her great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese activities, and renewed attention is also being drawn to how actors Kang Dong-won and Lee Ji-ah responded when they were previously embroiled in similar disputes over their families' pro-Japanese histories.

Ha Young recently appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House" and said, "As I heard it, my great-grandfather was the first doctor to open a hospital in Hanyang after studying Western medicine in Japan. Since it was the only Western medicine hospital in Joseon, I heard that Emperor Gojong of Korea was also treated there."

After the broadcast, speculation emerged that her great-grandfather was the doctor Ahn Sang-ho, who was active during the Japanese colonial period. As Ahn Sang-ho's name was found on a list related to pro-Japanese collaborators, the controversy over her family background intensified.

In response, Ha Young's agency said on the 10th, "It is true that her great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, but the rumors currently being raised are false."

However, the agency reversed its position the next day, on the 11th. Ha Young's side bowed its head and said, "We confirmed that there is in fact a record showing that Ahn Sang-ho's name was listed among the council members of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'false' without sufficient verification."

It added, "During a recent appearance on a television program, Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation medical business while answering questions. The actress is deeply burdened by the unintended controversy that followed. Through this incident, our company has come to deeply realize how careful verification is needed when presenting historical facts and an individual's background to the public. Ha Young also takes this matter seriously and will move forward with greater caution and humility."

Before Ha Young, actors Kang Dong-won and Lee Ji-ah also faced controversy after the pro-Japanese activities of their maternal great-grandfather and grandfather, respectively, became known. At the time, Kang Dong-won apologized for his maternal great-grandfather's actions, while Lee Ji-ah said that her grandfather's pro-Japanese assets "should be returned to the state."

Kang Dong-won mentioned his maternal great-grandfather, Lee Jong-man, in a media interview in 2007. Later, as Lee Jong-man came to be known as a figure classified as one of the leading pro-Japanese collaborators during the Japanese colonial era ahead of the release of the film "1987: When the Day Comes," Kang faced strong criticism.

Kang Dong-won apologized, saying, "I grew up hearing good stories about my maternal great-grandfather, and at the time of the 2007 interview, I did not fully understand his wrongdoing." He added, "Because this involved my family history, I was clumsy in my response while reviewing materials to understand the issue accurately, and I apologize for that. I will use this as an opportunity to study history more deeply and reflect."

Lee Ji-ah's grandfather, Kim Soon-heung, was a large landowner during the Japanese colonial period. Records show that he donated money and valuables for Japan's national defense, and his name was also included in the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea's list of pro-Japanese collaborators and in the Dictionary of Pro-Japanese Collaborators.

Lee Ji-ah said, "My grandfather passed away when I was two, so I have no memory of him, and I grew up knowing nothing about any pro-Japanese activities. After first learning about the matter through a 2011 article, I visited the Center for Historical Truth and Justice several times to verify the facts and study the related materials." She added, "In the process, I confirmed records of my grandfather's donations, and even considering the historical context of the time, I do not believe such actions can be justified for any reason. Also, if the land in Anyang at the center of this controversy was acquired during the Japanese colonial period, I believe it must be returned to the state."

As such, Kang Dong-won and Lee Ji-ah verified the facts, stated their positions relatively quickly, and apologized in an effort to contain the controversy. Ha Young, by contrast, first denied the allegations as false even while acknowledging that Ahn Sang-ho was her great-grandfather, only to reverse that position a day later. As criticism mounted over why the facts were not checked from the beginning, the controversy appears to have grown larger than expected.

Meanwhile, Ha Young is scheduled to hold a roundtable interview for Netflix's series "Our Sticky Love" on the 14th, and attention is focused on whether she will speak directly about the controversy surrounding her great-grandfather.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.