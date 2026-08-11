Jang Young-ran Posts Meaningful Message on Social Media After Ad Controversy: "Let’s Hang On, This Too Shall Pass"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran has drawn attention after posting a meaningful message following the recent controversy surrounding her.

On the 11th, Jang Young-ran posted a long message on her social media account, saying, "Whenever I go through something difficult, I just sleep well, wake up, and always say this to myself."

She added an encouraging message to herself, saying, "Everything will be fine. This too shall pass. Let’s hang on." She then continued, "So let’s stay strong. Something good will definitely happen today," showing her trademark positive energy.

In the video shared with the post, Jang Young-ran is seen outdoors wearing a navy top paired with a pearl necklace. She smiles brightly at the camera and is also shown gazing into the distance with a calm expression.

The post has drawn particular attention because it came shortly after Jang Young-ran became embroiled in controversy over an advertisement for a health supplement from a company she represents. Although she did not mention the issue directly, some observers believe her phrases such as "whenever I go through something difficult," "this too shall pass," and "let’s hang on" may be an indirect expression of how she feels about the recent situation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety inspected health and beauty product advertisements featuring celebrities and uncovered cases of false or exaggerated claims. Products endorsed by Jang Young-ran, Jang Na-ra, Yoojin, and Seo Jeong-hee were among those included. One diet supplement manufactured by a company headed by Jang Young-ran was criticized for being advertised as if it had medical benefits, even though it is simply a general health supplement. The phrase used in social media and online ads, suggesting that "the stomach becomes smaller, making binge eating impossible," was reportedly problematic because it could lead consumers to expect effects similar to surgery or medical treatment.

The ministry plans to ask the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) to block access to the website selling the problematic product and to notify the relevant local government. After reviewing the case, the local government may decide on administrative action, including business suspension or fines.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran continues to actively communicate with the public through her YouTube channel and social media.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.