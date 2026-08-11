Rosé apologizes over backlash about fan treatment at BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary: "I'm sorry I seem to have made you feel lonely"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Rosé of BLACKPINK personally expressed her apologies to fans after the group's 10th debut anniversary event.

On the 11th, Rosé posted a lengthy message on her official channel, saying, "BLINK, I had so much on my mind over the past few days that I couldn't write this sooner."

Rosé said, "As we marked this 10th anniversary, which I had been looking forward to just as much as BLINK, I think I felt a great sense of disappointment." She added, "It wasn't that I couldn't understand how fans felt. Rather, I empathized so much that it took me a while to organize my thoughts and figure out what to say first."

She continued, "This 10-year journey of growing together with BLINK, cherishing one another and walking side by side, means so much to me, and I most wanted to celebrate it together." She added, "So I hoped that, for just that one day on August 8, we could all be smiling and happy. But things didn't go the way I hoped, and I feel deeply sorry."

"I sincerely want to thank the many BLINK who came to see us despite the hot weather," she said, expressing both gratitude and regret to fans who attended the event. "It was so nice to see you after such a long time, and I also want to say I'm sorry."

Rosé said, "Over these 10 years, I have been so grateful and so happy to receive this much love and to become part of a relationship where we can give love to each other." She added, "When I got home alone, all of those emotions came rushing in at once. It took time for me to collect myself, so I couldn't speak up more easily, and I'm sorry this message came a little late."

Earlier, BLACKPINK met with fans on the group's 10th debut anniversary by holding a "Meet & Greet" event at the National Museum of Korea on the 8th.

However, the event drew criticism during the planning process, with some saying the scale was too small for such a meaningful milestone and that only some members would attend. The controversy even led to accusations that fans were being treated poorly. In the end, the event was held with all BLACKPINK members present, but fans' disappointment did not fade easily.

After the event, Jisoo, who received a handwritten letter from fans, was seen in tears and later shared her apology on a fan communication platform, saying, "I think this anniversary is a day filled with a lot of regret." She continued, "Over the past 10 years, both as BLACKPINK and as Jisoo, there have been many things, but I always wanted to show only the good side of myself and be someone who brings happiness in difficult moments. Seeing so many BLINK feel hurt weighs heavily on my heart. Happy 10th anniversary! Thank you for celebrating with us, and I am sorry once again for causing such disappointment."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text of Rosé's message below.

BLINK, I had so much on my mind over the past few days that I couldn't write this sooner..

As we marked this 10th anniversary, which I had been looking forward to just as much as BLINK, I think I felt a great sense of disappointment.

It wasn't that I couldn't understand how fans felt, but rather that I empathized so much that it took me a while to

organize my thoughts and figure out what to say first.

During that time, I think I made you feel even more lonely, and that weighs heavily on my heart..

I am writing this now because I wanted to share even a little of my sincerity with BLINK.

This 10-year journey of growing together with BLINK, cherishing one another and walking side by side, means so much to me, and I most wanted to celebrate it together.

So I hoped that, for just that one day on August 8, we could all be smiling and happy. But things didn't go the way I hoped, and I feel deeply sorry..

I sincerely want to thank the many BLINK who came to see us despite the hot weather, and I want to say that it was truly nice to see you after such a long time, and that I am sorry.

Over these 10 years, I have been so grateful and so happy to receive this much love and to become part of a relationship where we can give love to each other.

When I got home alone, all of those emotions came rushing in at once.

It took time for me to collect myself, so I couldn't speak up more easily, and I'm sorry this message came a little late.

This anniversary was meant for our BLACKPINK, who worked hard for 10 years, and for BLINK, who gave us so much love,

and although we were all deeply disappointed, I want to sincerely celebrate once again, and I hope we can keep making even more wonderful memories together.

I love you, BLINK.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.