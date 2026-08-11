Jung Hae-in Also Caught Up in Ha Young Controversy... Discussion Underway Over Joint Interview Cancellation on the Eve of Liberation Day

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] As actress Ha Young's interview was canceled amid controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, attention is also turning to Jung Hae-in's schedule, as he was set to meet reporters on the same day.

On the 11th, according to Netflix's series "Our Sticky Love," Ha Young's interview, which had been scheduled for the 14th, was unavoidably canceled.

The issue is that Jung Hae-in, another lead actor, was also scheduled for an interview that same day. It has been reported that whether his interview will go ahead is also under discussion.

Originally, the two were set to meet reporters and talk about the recently released "Our Sticky Love." However, as the controversy over Ha Young's family history spread, the planned promotional schedule was also affected. In particular, with Ha Young's interview canceled, attention is now on whether Jung Hae-in will also be unable to carry out his scheduled appearance. Jung Hae-in is not directly involved in the controversy, but as a lead actor in the same production, questions about the issue surrounding Ha Young could still arise if the interview takes place.

Earlier, Ha Young revealed on KBS2's "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th, that her family has been doctors for four generations. At the time, she said her great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan before opening a clinic in Korea and had treated Emperor Gojong. After the broadcast, it became known, based on the family history Ha Young shared, that her great-grandfather was the modern physician An Sang-ho. The controversy erupted as his activities during the Japanese colonial period came back into focus. In particular, records surfaced showing that An Sang-ho had been listed in 1916 as a council member of the Taisho Business Fellowship Association, a group known for its pro-Japanese ties.

Ha Young's agency, Bistus Entertainment, initially denied the allegations, calling them "groundless," but later corrected its position. After further verification, the agency said, "We confirmed that there is indeed a record showing that Ha Young's great-grandfather, Mr. An Sang-ho, was listed as a council member of the Taisho Business Fellowship Association in 1916." It added, "The actress is feeling deeply burdened by the unintended controversy," and said, "We deeply regret causing concern through this matter and will move forward with greater caution and humility."

The fallout is continuing. Replays of the "Problem Child in House" episode in which Ha Young revealed her family history have been suspended, and some advertisement videos featuring her have also been made private. With the scheduled interview now canceled as well, the promotional timetable for the project appears to have been affected.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.