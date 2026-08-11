Lee Hye-young, with swollen eyes, reveals another side effect of lung cancer treatment: "More than half of my hair is gone"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer and painter Lee Hye-young has opened up about side effects from her lung cancer treatment.

On the 10th, a video titled "A fashion enthusiast's take on CORTIS praise ft. Saint Laurent, rock chic, Y2K, and vintage fashion" was uploaded to Lee Hye-young's YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-young said, "I'll tell you my secret. The finishing touch of fashion is naturalness, and style comes from being natural. To be natural in anything, you have to be healthy." She added, "There was something I had overlooked all this time. I never paid attention to my hair or scalp. I had a lot of hair and healthy strands, so I went through life feeling rather smug."

But Lee Hye-young explained that "because I was very sick and went through various drug treatments, you can think of it as more than half of my hair disappearing. It has been quite a while since I stopped taking those medications, and as my health improved a little, I realized my scalp needed nourishment. The key to looking young is having a full head of hair." She said she has been caring for her scalp belatedly after losing a lot of hair during lung cancer treatment.

While promoting the scalp ampoule she actually uses, Lee Hye-young said with genuine regret, "If I had started doing this in my 20s or 30s, how full and shiny would my hair have been?"

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young launched her YouTube channel in June and revealed her long battle with lung cancer. She said, "Because part of my lung was removed through my side, I have many scars there," and added, "The symptoms suddenly showed up in my eyes. It is upsetting when your eyes are not pretty. I was deeply discouraged by my eyes."

Speaking about how her eyes changed after lung cancer treatment, Lee Hye-young said, "It feels awkward. My old eyes and the way they feel now are different, so even drawing eyeliner feels different and a little awkward." She continued, "When I was on Love After Divorce, people kept asking, 'Why are your eyes so swollen? Did you have double eyelid surgery?' or 'Why do you look so sick?' It was all a misunderstanding. I have lived my whole life enduring those kinds of misunderstandings, so that part does not scare me as much. What scares me most is being physically ill."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.