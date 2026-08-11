‘Japan-Korea annexation’? Ha Young’s father faces a second backlash while trying to defuse grandfather’s pro-Japan controversy

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Ha Young’s father stepped in personally to address controversy over the actress’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japan activities, but his use of the phrase “Japan-Korea annexation” sparked another backlash.

He bowed his head and said he had no intention of glorifying his grandfather’s past. However, he found himself at the center of fresh criticism after referring to Japan’s forced annexation of the Korean Empire as “Japan-Korea annexation” in an interview.

On the 11th, Ha Young’s father, identified as A, used the phrase “after the Japan-Korea annexation” in an interview with Ilgan Sports while explaining his grandfather Ahn Sang-ho’s role in founding the Hansung Medical Association and serving as its first chairman.

Online commenters questioned whether it was appropriate to use that expression while trying to explain a historical issue.

The term “annexation” implies that two countries were simply joined together, and critics say it can obscure the coercive nature of Japan’s seizure of Korea’s sovereignty in 1910. They argue that expressions such as “forced annexation” or “National Humiliation of the Year of Gyeongsul” are more appropriate because they more clearly reflect the historical reality.

The criticism drew even more attention because the interview was intended to apologize for and explain the controversy surrounding the grandfather’s pro-Japan record.

In the interview that day, A also bowed his head over the controversy surrounding his grandfather.

“I am sorry for causing discomfort to many people,” he said. “With Liberation Day approaching on Aug. 15 and an issue tied to the important history of the Japanese colonial period coming to light, all family members are taking this controversy very seriously.”

He also addressed records showing Ahn Sang-ho’s name on the list of council members of the Daejung Business Friendship Association, an organization known for its pro-Japan leanings. “As a descendant, I feel heavy-hearted that such a record exists in connection with such a serious historical issue,” he said.

He also explained why Ha Young’s side had initially said the allegations were unfounded.

According to A, the family had long been told that Ahn Sang-ho treated Prince Imperial Ui while working at Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo, and later returned to Joseon at the prince’s recommendation to continue his medical work there.

Because the family believed Ahn Sang-ho had closely assisted Prince Imperial Ui, who had shown anti-Japanese sentiment, A said they had not imagined he could become embroiled in a pro-Japan controversy.

He also commented on the fact that Ahn Sang-ho married a Japanese woman. Recalling that his grandmother always wore a hanbok and cared for her grandchildren when he was young, A said the family had never linked the marriage itself to pro-Japan issues.

He drew a clear line, however, saying, “I have absolutely no intention of glorifying my grandfather’s past simply because he was family.”

He added, “Above all, I am sorry for causing concern with this controversy related to history. I will keep studying and learning history again, and as a descendant, I will think about what I should do, put it into practice, and live humbly.”

Earlier, on the 7th, Ha Young introduced her family as a “four-generation family of doctors” on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House.” At the time, she said her great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan, opened a hospital in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong of Korea.

After the broadcast, records about Ha Young’s great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, and his activities during the Japanese colonial period came back into the spotlight.

Ha Young’s side initially said the allegations were unfounded, but a day later corrected its position and apologized, saying, “After additional verification, we confirmed that there is indeed a record showing that Great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho’s name was listed among the council members of the Daejung Friendship Association in 1916.”

Even after the agency and her father stepped in to apologize and say they had no intention of glorifying the past, the controversy appears to be continuing, with the phrase “Japan-Korea annexation” used in the father’s interview now drawing renewed scrutiny.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.