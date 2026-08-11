Ha Young Cancels Interview on the Eve of Liberation Day Amid Controversy Over Great-Grandfather's Pro-Japanese Past

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ha Young has ultimately canceled a scheduled interview amid controversy over her great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese activities.

On the 11th, a representative for the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love" told multiple media outlets, "Ha Young's interview, scheduled for the 14th, has been unavoidably canceled."

Ha Young had originally been set to take part in a roundtable interview for the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love" on the 14th.

However, controversy recently erupted over her great-grandfather, and since the interview was to be held just one day before Liberation Day on the 15th, she appears to have felt uncomfortable proceeding.

The controversy surrounding Ha Young began on the KBS2 program "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th. At the time, Ha Young said, "My great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan and then opened a hospital in Hanyang. I heard it was the only Western medicine hospital in Joseon, so even Emperor Gojong received treatment there."

After the broadcast, speculation arose that her great-grandfather was physician An Sang-ho, who was active during the Japanese colonial period. As An Sang-ho's name was found on a list related to pro-Japanese figures, the controversy intensified.

In response, Ha Young's agency said on the 10th, "It is true that her great-grandfather was An Sang-ho, but the rumors currently being raised are groundless."

However, records later emerged showing that An Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Taishō Friendship Association, a pro-Japanese group, in 1916, along with an article introduced in 1918 by Maeil Sinbo, the newspaper of the Government-General of Chōsen.

Ha Young's side reversed its position the following day, on the 11th. The agency said, "We have confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that Mr. An Sang-ho, Ha Young's great-grandfather, was listed as a council member of the Taishō Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

It added, "Ha Young recently mentioned her family's four-generation medical tradition while answering questions during a television appearance. The actress herself is deeply troubled that this has unintentionally led to controversy. Through this incident, we have come to deeply realize how careful verification is needed when presenting historical facts and an individual's background to the public. Ha Young also deeply reflects on the concern this has caused, and she will approach future matters with greater caution and humility."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.