Lee Jong-hyun of 'Jung Joon-young Group Chat Room' Opens Up About His Personal Life Two Days in a Row: "I Am Going Through a Divorce... A Comeback Is Absolutely No"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Jong-hyun, a former member of CNBLUE, posted on social networking service on the 10th to share an update for the first time in eight years. He followed up with another post on the 11th, revealing how he felt when he left the group and offering more details about his current personal life.

Lee said, "I was once a member of CNBLUE, but it has now been eight years since I left the team and lived apart from the world because of my inappropriate words and immature behavior."

He added, "While living as an ordinary person, I have always carried the burden of knowing that my past actions caused the team and its members to face unwanted misunderstandings and criticism." He continued, "Some fans who supported me at the time may have thought that I was being shunned by the members, but that was not true at all, and it always broke my heart that the members were hurt by those false assumptions."

Lee said, "Because of my personal shameful circumstances and mistakes that I could not fully explain at the time, I feared that staying in the team would only leave a bigger stain and cause greater harm to the group." He added, "Leaving the team was entirely my fault and my choice, and taking responsibility for that was also mine to bear."

He also said that he chose to leave the entertainment industry and live cut off from the world because of the shame he felt over his inappropriate words and actions at the time, as well as the sense of responsibility that followed.

He then spoke about his personal life after leaving the entertainment industry. Lee said, "My personal life after leaving the entertainment industry has also gone through many hardships." He added, "I did start a family, but I am also in the process of separating for the sake of each other's paths." He continued, "But now I want to face my past mistakes head-on and step back into the world with dignity as a human being."

He made clear, however, that the post was not a move toward returning to the entertainment industry. Lee explained, "This is absolutely not a post written to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. I decided to speak up in order to prevent unverified rumors or misunderstandings from spreading regarding the work I am currently doing as a private citizen, especially in relation to certain brands and business matters, and to clarify the facts." He added, "I offer my sincere apology and gratitude to the CNBLUE members who may have suffered from unnecessary misunderstandings for a long time, and I want to correct the false assumptions."

Earlier, on the 10th, Lee shared an update through social networking service for the first time in eight years, saying, "There were years when I shut myself off from the world. After that, I learned how to work in order to keep living. For the past eight years, I have been professionally working in Beauty industry marketing, and although it is small, I have found it enjoyable."

He also posted a photo of himself working like an ordinary office employee and said, "I realized how difficult it is to live an ordinary working life. I think everyone is amazing." He added, "From now on, I will live while communicating with more people as Lee Jong-hyun, the person."

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-hyun debuted in 2010 as a member of the four-member band CNBLUE. However, he became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that he had participated in the group chat room of Jung Joon-young, who caused social outrage over the distribution of illegally filmed footage in 2019. He also drew criticism after inappropriate remarks about women were reported.

About five months after the controversy surfaced, he was once again at the center of criticism when it was revealed that he had sent a private message to AfreecaTV BJ Park Min-jeong. Lee eventually withdrew from CNBLUE in 2019.

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▶ Full text of Lee Jong-hyun's SNS post below

I would like to share something I have kept in my heart for a long time.

I was once a member of CNBLUE, but it has now been eight years since I left the team and lived apart from the world because of my inappropriate words and immature behavior.

While living as an ordinary person, I have always carried the burden of knowing that my past actions caused the team and its members to face unwanted misunderstandings and criticism. Some fans who supported me at the time may have thought that I was being shunned by the members, but that was not true at all, and it always broke my heart that the members were hurt by those false assumptions.

Because of my personal shameful circumstances and mistakes that I could not fully explain at the time, I feared that staying in the team would only leave a bigger stain and cause greater harm to the group. Leaving the team was entirely my fault and my choice, and taking responsibility for that was also mine to bear.

Because of the shame I felt over my inappropriate words and actions at the time, and the responsibility that came with them, I chose to leave the entertainment industry and live cut off from the world.

My personal life after leaving the entertainment industry has also gone through many hardships. I did start a family, but I am also in the process of separating for the sake of each other's paths. But now I want to face my past mistakes head-on and step back into the world with dignity as a human being.

This is absolutely not a post written to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. I decided to speak up in order to prevent unverified rumors or misunderstandings from spreading regarding the work I am currently doing as a private citizen, especially in relation to certain brands and business matters, and to clarify the facts. I offer my sincere apology and gratitude to the CNBLUE members who may have suffered from unnecessary misunderstandings for a long time, and I want to correct the false assumptions.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.