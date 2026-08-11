Yoo Kkaet-nip, 'Hollywood Style' Even After Divorce from Choi Gogi... Takita on Social Media: “I’ll Pay More Out of My Own Money”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Beauty creator Yoo Kkaet-nip revealed the cheerful communication she continues to maintain with her ex-husband, Choi Go-gi, even after their divorce.

On the 11th, Yoo Kkaet-nip shared a comment left by her ex-husband, Choi Go-gi, on a post regarding a diet food product she is promoting. In the comment, Choi Go-gi shared his reaction to the product, saying, "I'm on a diet these days, so I'm looking forward to seeing some results.

I'm enjoying it. It tastes good.

" In particular, attention was drawn to the fact that Choi Go-gi is personally using the product promoted by his divorced ex-wife, Yoo Kkaet-nip. In response, Yoo Kkaet-nip elicited laughter by replying to Choi Go-gi's comment, "I will give you more with my own money.

" The comfortable relationship between the two was evident as they responded wittily to the ex-husband's comment. Yoo Kkaet-nip and Choi Go-gi married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Sol-ip, but divorced in 2020.

Choi Go-gi is currently in charge of raising their daughter. The two have continued to communicate with their daughter at the center even after their divorce.

Recently, they appeared together on the TV CHOSUN variety show 'X's Private Life,' where they candidly shared details about their respective lives and relationships following the divorce. In particular, through the show, Yoo Kkaet-nip revealed that she has been dating a boyfriend for four months and stated that they are continuing their relationship with the intention of remarriage.

Choi Go-gi also disclosed that he has a girlfriend he has been dating for five years, demonstrating how they are continuing their separate lives after the divorce. shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.