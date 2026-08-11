Ham So-won Lost Consciousness in a Traffic Accident and Was Hospitalized for Two Months... "Please Don't Let Me Go Before My 9-Year-Old Daughter"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Entertainer Ham So-won recalled the critical moments of her traffic accident. Seriously injured in the crash, she said she spent two months in the hospital and opened up about the desperation she felt at the time.

On the 11th, Ham So-won posted a long message, saying, "It feels like a fleeting dream. It seems like I had a vivid dream. But it is a dream that brings deep realization. What happened in just five minutes, no, three minutes, no, one minute?"

Earlier, in July, Ham So-won was involved in an accident while parking on a downhill slope and collided with a utility pole. She was later diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and underwent surgery at a hospital in Seoul.

Although Ham So-won did not give a detailed explanation of the accident, the post appears to reflect on the serious injuries she suffered and her state of mind at the time.

Recalling the accident, she said, "I was lying on the ground and could not get up. Even when I tried to straighten my legs or move, I couldn't move at all."

She continued, "When I looked up at the sky, I could see Hye-jeong's face. She was crying, calling out, 'Mom.' I thought, 'Thank goodness. My child is safe. Hye-jeong, don't cry. Mom is okay.'" She recalled the moment she felt relieved after seeing her daughter.

Ham So-won then asked her daughter to "find Grandma in Mom's phone and call her. Tell her to come right away," and Hye-jeong asked not only her maternal grandmother but also nearby neighbors for help.

"Thank goodness. 'Please take care of Hye-jeong until Grandma arrives,' and I got into the 119 ambulance," Ham So-won said, describing the scene at the time.

Even as she was being taken to the hospital by ambulance, she was more worried about her family than the pain. Ham So-won said, "The pain was painful, but my worry came first," adding, "My mother is 77, and it would be hard for her to take care of Hye-jeong alone." She went on to say, "As I was being taken by 119, I could sense from the atmosphere that I had been badly hurt and that it was very dangerous."

"I prayed to my God," Ham So-won said. "I have a 9-year-old daughter. And I also have a 77-year-old mother. Please do not let me commit the unfilial act of going before my parents."

She later received treatment in the hospital for an extended period. "I think I lost consciousness while praying. I don't know how I got to the hospital. It was so cold and so painful that my consciousness kept fading in and out," she said, adding that she spent nearly two months in the hospital.

After returning home following her long treatment, she said she began reflecting on her life. Ham So-won wrote, "When I was discharged and came home, it really felt like I had woken from a dream. My daily life now feels like the life I have lived for the past 50 years was sweet like a dream."

She continued, "On my first day back, I looked at the mountain and thought, 'A fleeting dream.' The love I had, my marriage, and my work were all sweet, and the day I gave birth to my child was as sweet as being inside a jar of honey. The acting I did on screen, the times I stood on stage as a singer, the moments I was loved on 'Taste of Wife,' and the times I did live broadcasts with you all... As I looked back on my life one by one through the bitter pain in the hospital, all 50 years were nothing but dreamlike happiness."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text of Ham So-won's SNS post below

It feels like I had a vivid dream. But it is a dream that brings deep realization. What happened in just five minutes, no, three minutes, no, one minute?

I was lying on the ground and could not get up. Even when I tried to straighten my legs or move, I couldn't move at all. When I looked up at the sky, I could see Hye-jeong's face. She was crying, calling out, 'Mom...' I said, 'Hye-jeong, don't cry. Mom is okay. Find Grandma in the phone in Mom's bag and call her. Tell her to come right away,' but then Hye-jeong disappeared.

Hye-jeong called the woman next door and the grandmother across the street. 'Thank goodness. Please take care of Hye-jeong until Grandma arrives,' and I got into the 119 ambulance. The pain was painful, but my worry came first. My mother is 77, and it would be hard for her to take care of Hye-jeong alone... As I was being taken by 119, I could sense from the atmosphere that I had been badly hurt and that it was very dangerous...

I prayed to my God, the one who always appears when I am afraid, angry, or wronged. That day, I was so desperate that I prayed to the Buddha, God, Allah, and the Divine beings of Heaven and Earth.

"I have a 9-year-old daughter. And I also have a 77-year-old mother. Please do not let me commit the unfilial act of going before my parents. Please let me live, at least until my daughter turns 20, no, until she gets married... no, I promised my child. I told Hye-jeong that I would raise her sons and daughters for her. Please save me so I can keep that promise."

Then I think I lost consciousness. I don't know how I got to the hospital. It was so cold and so painful that my consciousness kept fading in and out. I spent nearly two months in the hospital. When I was discharged and came home, it really felt like I had woken from a dream. I realized that my daily life, and the life I had lived for the past 50 years, had been sweet like a dream.

On my first day back, I looked at that mountain and thought, 'A fleeting dream.' The love I had, my marriage, and my work were all sweet, and the day I gave birth to my child was as sweet as being inside a jar of honey. The acting I did on screen, the times I stood on stage as a singer, the times I was loved after appearing on 'Taste of Wife,' and the times I did live broadcasts with you all... As I looked back on my life one by one through the bitter pain in the hospital, all 50 years were nothing but dreamlike happiness. Thank you, everyone.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.