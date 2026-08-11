LISA May Have a New Boyfriend? Rumors of Overseas Dates With a Thai Actor Three Years Her Junior Are Spreading

Amid rumors that BLACKPINK's LISA has split from LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault, new dating speculation has emerged involving Thai actor Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, who is three years younger than her.

On the 11th, online communities in South Korea and abroad, along with social networking service posts, were abuzz with speculation after claims surfaced that LISA and Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen had recently been seen together on multiple occasions.

The two have long been known to be close, after being spotted spending time together in Thailand several times. The rumors intensified when photos believed to show them together in Hong Kong were released late last month. More recently, eyewitness accounts suggesting the pair were together in Japan have drawn even more attention.

Some have even pointed to what appears to be Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen with LISA's family, fueling speculation that their relationship may be more than friendship. Others, however, say it is difficult to conclude that they are romantically involved based only on being seen together, given that they have reportedly known each other for a long time.

This is not the first time dating rumors have linked LISA and Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen. In April, Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen shared several photos with LISA on his social networking service account. The photos were reportedly taken at a gathering celebrating LISA's 29th birthday, and the two appeared affectionate against a beach backdrop.

At the time, Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen posted the photos with the message, "Cheers to you, rockstar!" In particular, the images showed LISA in a bikini leaning close to Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and posing casually, prompting a range of theories among overseas fans about their relationship.

Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen was born in 2000, making him three years younger than LISA, who was born in 1997. He works in Thailand as both an actor and model, and in South Korea he is often introduced as the "Thai Cha Eun-woo" because of his handsome looks.

Coincidentally, the renewed dating rumors have drawn even more attention as speculation continues over a possible breakup between LISA and Frédéric Arnault.

Since 2023, LISA has repeatedly been linked to Frédéric Arnault, the son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of the world's largest luxury group, LVMH. The two have been spotted together overseas on several occasions, and rumors of a relationship have persisted after reports also surfaced that LISA had been seen with the Arnault family. Neither side has ever officially confirmed the relationship.

More recently, breakup rumors have also emerged. In June, Vanity Fair reported in a way that suggested LISA and Arnault may have gone their separate ways, bringing the split speculation back into the spotlight.

Against this backdrop, repeated reports of LISA being seen overseas with Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen have sparked fresh interest in her new dating rumors.

However, as of now, neither LISA nor Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen has officially confirmed whether they are dating.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.