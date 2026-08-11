Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung Share a Sweet Photo of Their Son, Who Looks Just Like His Dad... "Big Sol-min, Little Bo-yeon"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Seo Ji-seung shared a sweet photo of her husband Lee Si-eon and their son together.

On the 11th, Seo Ji-seung posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Big Sol-min, little Bo-yeon. Mom's two loves."

The photos show Lee Si-eon lying next to his son, Sol-min, spending time together. Dressed comfortably in pajamas, Lee leaned in close to his son and looked at him affectionately. Their son also drew attention by staring straight into the camera.

In particular, Seo Ji-seung called her husband by his real name, Lee Bo-yeon, and described their son as "big Sol-min" and her husband as "little Bo-yeon," which drew laughs. Lee Si-eon's real name is Lee Bo-yeon.

The father and son also stood out for how much they look alike. Earlier, Seo Ji-seung had shared a photo taken with her son last month and described it as "me and my husband, who got smaller," noting that their son strongly resembles Lee Si-eon. At the time, online reactions also continued to call him a "spitting image of his dad."

In June, Lee Si-eon personally revealed on his YouTube channel that his son's name is Lee Sol-min. He said he visited a naming clinic recommended by Nucksal and explained the meaning of the name as "sol" from a word meaning to lead and "min" from a mountain name. He added that the baby's original nickname was "Tae-geon," but he chose the name Sol-min after following the clinic's advice.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung began dating publicly in 2018 and married in 2021. The couple welcomed their first son in May and became parents about five years after their wedding.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.