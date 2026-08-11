Jeong Jun-ha bursts into tears after being cut from 'What Are You Doing When You Play?'... Takes aim at new member Heo Kyung-hwan: "The newcomer is arrogant"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jung Joon-ha revealed his feelings about actually shedding tears when he left MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo?' On the 11th, a video titled 'The Unfinished Infinite Challenge: Jung Joon-ha, Working Multiple Jobs for 33 Years' was uploaded to the 'Al-Ttal-Han-Chamgyeon' YouTube channel.

On this day, Jung Joon-ha expressed his special affection for the 'Manager Jung' character he showcased on 'Infinite Challenge'. He said, "The character 'Manager Jung' played the role of the most devoted son to me.

Even when I was doing the musical, I filmed almost every day for two weeks. " Recalling the scene where 'Manager Jung' receives a dismissal notice, he revealed, "I actually cried a tremendous amount while acting out being fired after receiving the notice.

I am grateful that people recognized the sincerity in my portrayal of the Manager Jung character. " He continued, "I lived in a really depressed state for two weeks.

I was thinking, 'What would it be like if I were actually fired from 'Infinite Challenge'?'" He confessed, "Then, when I got fired from 'Hangout with Yoo?', I really cried. " Afterward, Jung Joon-ha drew laughter by jokingly expressing his disappointment toward Heo Kyung-hwan, who is currently active as a regular member of 'Hangout with Yoo?'.

Regarding Heo Kyung-hwan’s earlier remark that he was an entertainer rather than a comedian, Jung Joon-ha quipped, "Now that I think about it, I think Heo Kyung-hwan has treated me that way and greeted me half-heartedly all this time because I wasn't hired through an open audition. " Jung Joon-ha also teased Heo Kyung-hwan, saying, "I got cut from 'Hangout with Yoo?' and isn't he just a rolling stone? Now that he's settled in a bit, he's gotten a little arrogant when I go to meet him.

" In response, Heo Kyung-hwan pleaded his innocence, saying, "That's a real lie.

I really like it when you come, senior," but Jung Joon-ha continued to tease him, saying, "You seem to have changed," bringing laughter to the scene.

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-ha suddenly left 'Hangout with Yoo?' in 2023 along with Shin Bong-sun while appearing as a regular member.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.