Choo Sung-hoon, 51, Declares Final Challenge in Martial Arts: "Shiho Yano Said Just One Word, 'Scary'"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon opened up about his honest feelings as he declared a "final challenge" at the age of 51.

On the 11th, Choo spoke directly to fans through his YouTube channel ahead of an upcoming fight. Unlike the cheerful image he has often shown on variety shows and YouTube, he sat alone in front of the camera that day and calmly shared his thoughts on what he sees as his last challenge as a fighter.

Choo began by saying, "I will make my final challenge of the year in martial arts," adding, "There is still some time left, but I have decided to take on the last challenge of my life. This is the time to tell you about it."

Looking back on the past year, during which he gained huge popularity through YouTube, Choo said, "Last year, thankfully, many people came to love my YouTube channel. It was a lot of fun, and the results were good."

He also admitted that, behind his busy broadcast schedule, his identity as a "martial arts fighter" had always remained. "In fact, I always had at least 1% of the feeling that I am a martial arts fighter," he said. "Wherever I went, whether I was doing TV shows or filming YouTube videos, I always had that thought."

People around him reportedly asked why he would take on another dangerous fight when he could already stay active and earn money through other work, especially at his age.

Choo said he understood that reaction, but explained, "I am a martial arts fighter, but many people may not know whether I have really retired or not, or whether I am a fighter or a YouTuber." He added, "When I look at myself from the outside, there is nothing cool about it. I think that is the reason."

He also shared his family's reaction. Speaking about his wife Shiho Yano, Choo said, "I told her once, and she said, 'It's scary.' That was all she said." He did not ask deeply why she felt that way, but said he plans to adjust his broadcast and YouTube filming schedule as he prepares for the fight.

Above all, Choo expressed his desire to see for himself how far he can go as a martial arts fighter in his 50s. "If I have a match, I guess I will be 51 in Korean age," he said. "I am also looking forward to seeing how a person can fight in a cool way." He added with a laugh, "Once you are over 50, if you see fathers running at their children's sports day, they look completely like grandfathers, don't they? I am most curious about how much I can move."

When asked who he is doing this challenge for, he gave an even firmer answer. "I am very sorry, but I am not doing this for my subscribers. I am not doing this for my family either," Choo said. "Even if my mother tells me not to do it, I will still do it. I am doing this for myself."

He continued, "I feel like I am not cool, so I want to stand there in a cool way. As a man." He made clear that he wants to show a version of himself that he can personally accept as a fighter until the very end.

When asked what he would want to say to himself after the "final challenge" is over, he paused to think. "I am curious myself about what I will be thinking then," Choo said. "The emotions I will feel when I say the final challenge is over will be something I have never felt before."

He added, "I do not know whether it will be a happy time or not, or whether it will be a time when I want to keep going, or what the result will be," but said, "Still, I hope I will be smiling."

Born in 1975, Choo is 51 this year. He has long been active in the ring as a martial arts fighter, and more recently has expanded his career into variety shows and YouTube, gaining widespread popularity. As he now signals a return to being "Choo Sung-hoon, the martial arts fighter" for one last challenge, attention is focused on what kind of performance he will deliver.

Meanwhile, Choo is scheduled to have his retirement fight at "Black Combat XVII," the 17th numbered event, which will be held on November 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.