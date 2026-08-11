Hwang Bo-ra Reveals Father-in-Law Kim Yong-gun's Villa for the First Time... Three-Story Home with a Spacious Garden Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Hwang Bo-ra has revealed her father-in-law Kim Yong-gun's villa for the first time.

On the 11th, a video titled "Woo-in Spends His First Summer Vacation at Grandpa's Villa, Revealed for the First Time" was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra visited her father-in-law Kim Yong-gun's villa with her husband and her parents to mark her son Woo-in's first summer vacation.

The villa, a private space used only by family members, drew attention with its spacious interior, open garden, and terrace.

Although Kim Yong-gun was not there, he had prepared toys in advance for his grandson, showing his caring side as a grandfather.

Hwang Bo-ra explained, "Our room is on the second floor, and the first floor was originally my father-in-law's room. But it is hard to go back and forth with Woo-in, so we use my father-in-law's room. Since giving birth to Woo-in, this place has been much more comfortable."

The villa also had a cozy basement area. On one side of the large basement, trophies received by Ha Jung-woo were on display, and a wedding photo of Hwang Bo-ra and her husband was also hung there, offering a glimpse of the family's memories.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "We did not come to the villa very often. We used to visit maybe once a year, but after having a baby, this place is definitely better."

Her husband then showed his devotion as a father by setting up a swimming pool and even a swing in the yard for their son Woo-in.

Hwang Bo-ra enjoyed playing in the water with her family at the stream in front of the villa and also looked around the small vegetable garden. She said, "Is there a better place than this for nature learning? Seeing Woo-in look amazed made me feel that coming to the villa was absolutely the right decision."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.