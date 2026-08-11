Loona's YeoJin Takes on the Role of a Lucky Charm

Loona's YeoJin throws the ceremonial first pitch during the game between SSG Landers and Lotte Group at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 11th. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun / 2026.08.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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Loona's YeoJin throws the ceremonial first pitch during the game between SSG Landers and Lotte Group at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 11th. Incheon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun / 2026.08.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.