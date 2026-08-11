"Heaven Is Helping Him"... Jung Hae-in's Solo Appearance Draws Unexpected Reactions Amid Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Pro-Japanese Controversy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in has gone solo on a variety show appearance to promote "Our Sticky Love," and unexpected reactions are pouring in as the controversy over co-star Ha Young's great-grandfather's pro-Japanese past overlaps with the timing.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel TEO released a video titled "Pretty Hae-in Who Treats You to Meals - EP. 152 Jung Hae-in | Salon Drip."

That day, Jung Hae-in returned to Salon Drip for the first time in about two years to promote the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love" (hereinafter "OSL").

Jung Hae-in, who had previously appeared on Salon Drip with Jung So-min and Kim Ji-eun, said he had rewatched the earlier episode and remarked, "Watching it again made me even more nervous. Today I'm here alone." Jang Do-yeon also kept the conversation flowing and created a relaxed atmosphere with the actor.

After the video was released, however, comments began focusing on the fact that Jung Hae-in appeared "alone."

Comments on the video included, "The video came alive because he came alone," "So glad he came alone," "It was saved because only Jung Hae-in appeared," "At least he promoted it even by himself," "Salon Drip had foresight," and "He did not say much, but because Jung Hae-in spoke with a smile, it was so fun to watch."

Other viewers also welcomed Jung Hae-in's solo appearance, saying, "I kept smiling the whole time. Since the conversation was led so naturally, the story came out smoothly," and "Heaven is helping him."

These reactions appear to be linked to the recent controversy surrounding Ha Young, who co-stars with Jung Hae-in in "OSL," over her great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese activities.

As the controversy around Ha Young spread and even drew unexpected attention to the project, some internet users responded with relief when Jung Hae-in's solo promotional content was released.

In particular, Jung Hae-in continued his scheduled promotional activities even as another lead actor in the project became the center of controversy, effectively taking on the task of promoting the work alone. As a result, many comments on the video focused more on Jung Hae-in's solo appearance than on the project itself.

Meanwhile, Ha Young recently came under fire after appearing on a program to promote "OSL" and introducing her family as a "four-generation family of doctors," which brought renewed attention to the past actions of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho.

On the show, Ha Young introduced her family history and said that her great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and older sister all worked in the medical field. She specifically described her great-grandfather as one of the first people to open a Western medicine clinic in Hanyang, explaining that he studied medicine in Japan, opened a clinic in Hanyang, and, as far as she knew, treated Emperor Gojong.

At the time, her unusual family background drew attention, but the mood changed sharply after it became known that the great-grandfather she mentioned was the doctor Ahn Sang-ho.

Past records related to Ahn Sang-ho's activities during the Japanese colonial period were brought back into the spotlight online. In particular, controversy erupted after it became known that his name appeared on the 1916 list of council members for the Daejeong Friendship Association.

As related records about her great-grandfather continued to surface, Ha Young's agency said, "We have confirmed that there is indeed a record showing that Ahn Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916." It added, "The actor is feeling deeply burdened by the unintended controversy."

The agency continued, "Through this incident, we have come to deeply realize how much careful verification is needed when presenting historical facts and an individual's background to the public." It added, "Ha Young also deeply reflects on the concern caused by this matter and will move forward with greater caution and humility."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.