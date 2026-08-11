Historian Shim Yong-hwan: "Designating Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Ahn Sang-ho as a Pro-Japanese Collaborator Is a Dangerous Idea"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Amid the continuing controversy surrounding actress Ha Young's great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese collaboration, historian Shim Yong-hwan has expressed a stance emphasizing the need for caution in hastily labeling him as a collaborator.

On the 11th, Shim Yong-hwan shared his opinion regarding the historical evaluation of Ha Young's great-grandfather via his social media. He wrote, "The theory of Emperor Gojong's poisoning is actually an 'assassination theory. ' While it is true that he served as a catalyst for the March 1st Movement, he was merely a rumor and is not considered a historical fact.

This is common sense in the historical academic community, but it is not the case in reality. " He continued, "To be frank, there is no reason for Japan to suddenly poison Emperor Gojong, who had offered no resistance to them for 10 years. Therefore, it is wrong to label him a collaborator simply because he was the attending physician at the time.

" He added, "It is true that he was not a figure worthy of respect in his later years, given that he was an elite at the time, belonged to organizations heavily attended by pro-Japanese collaborators such as the Taisho Friendship Association, and that Japan used his family name for publicity purposes. " . did.

He added, "However, it is a dangerous idea to label him a 'pro-Japanese collaborator' solely on the fact that he was a member of a specific organization, while his 'acts of collaboration with the Japanese' have not been clearly revealed. " He continued, "Regarding this, there is a paper by Professor Lee Jeong-eun, but that paper does not support the claim that he was a pro-Japanese collaborator. For reference, Ahn Sang-ho was born in 1872, and the Japanese colonial period was his later years, but the paper studies his life during the Enlightenment period.

" Shim Yong-hwan stated, "The situation has escalated absurdly. Because many in the public accept the theory of Emperor Gojong's poisoning as fact, his great-grandfather has already become the perpetrator of the poisoning; and because the media has labeled the 'historical academic community' based on a single remark by a scholar, she has now ended up being labeled a descendant of a pro-Japanese collaborator. " He added, "The actress's great-grandfather was an outstanding medical elite who enjoyed the favor of Prince Uichin in his youth.

Furthermore, it appears that he did not overlook a certain degree of social responsibility. Of course, if his specific acts of collaboration with the Japanese are revealed, he Saying that she would be labeled a "pro-Japanese collaborator," she stated, "The important point is that if we easily conclude that someone is a 'pro-Japanese collaborator,' far too many people from the past will be branded as such, and ultimately, the very standard for what constitutes collaboration with the Japanese—and what we should criticize and remember—could disappear. " She continued, "Since things have come to this point, I hope we can establish clearer criteria regarding who should be considered a 'descendant.

' Just as guilt by association was wrong, the merits of one's ancestors cannot be considered one's own. We must now reach a conclusion on where the line is drawn for being a 'descendant of an independence activist' and what rights and responsibilities one should enjoy as a result. " This controversy began when Hayoung appeared on KBS2's "Problematic Men in the Rooftop Room" to promote her acting project.

At the time, Ha Young introduced herself as coming from a family of doctors spanning four generations and brought up the story of her great-grandfather; subsequently, speculation regarding the identity of this figure, along with allegations of pro-Japanese activities, spread online. Amid speculation that the great-grandfather mentioned on the broadcast was the doctor Ahn Sang-ho, controversy surrounding his past actions also emerged based on historical records.

It is known that an article published in the Maeil Sinbo, the official organ of the Japanese Government-General of Korea, in 1918 contained details about Ahn Sang-ho, who had married a Japanese woman, adopting a Japanese lifestyle. It is reported that the article also included a statement saying, "I am exactly like a Japanese person.

" It was also revealed that Ahn Sang-ho was included in the list of council members of the Taisho Friendship Association in 1916. The Taisho Friendship Association was an organization established in Seoul in 1916, and the Encyclopedia of Korean Culture classifies it as a pro-Japanese group.

As the controversy escalated, Ha Young's side initially denied the allegations as "groundless. " However, the following day, after confirming the existence of the relevant records, they changed their stance, stating, "We have confirmed that the records actually exist.

We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that it was 'groundless' without sufficient verification. " As a result of this, there have been changes to the schedules planned by Ha Young and Jung Hae-in.

The two were scheduled to meet with reporters regarding the movie 'Such a F***ing Love' at a location in Seoul on the 14th, but the schedule has been canceled.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.