Is That Really Hong Hyun-hee? She Fits Right Into Her 4-Year-Old Son Junbeom’s Car... Her Slimmer Frame After Losing 11 kg

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee drew smiles after appearing to fit snugly into her 4-year-old son Junbeom’s child-sized car.

On the 11th, Hong Hyun-hee posted a recent photo on her social networking service along with the short caption, "On the way to run an errand♥".

The photo shows Hong Hyun-hee riding in Junbeom’s child-sized car.

The car looks somewhat small for an adult, but Hong Hyun-hee, who is known to be 156 cm tall and weigh 49 kg, sits comfortably in the driver’s seat and moves along with ease, drawing attention.

Hong Hyun-hee recently became a hot topic after losing 11 kg through steady exercise and diet management, showing a noticeably different appearance. She has since shared updates on her social networking service, drawing attention as she maintains a slim figure without regaining the weight.

In particular, Hong Hyun-hee is set to appear on MBC's "Radio Star," which airs on the 12th, and her striking transformation has led to speculation that she may have received help from a weight-loss drug.

Hong Hyun-hee reportedly responded firmly, saying, "I am innocent." As she continued talking about how she manages her health and the effort she has put in, she even joked on the spot, "Let's draw some blood too," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018 and has a son, Junbeom. She continues to communicate with fans by showing different sides of herself through various programs and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.