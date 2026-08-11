Jeon So-min's younger brother Jun Wook Min says, "After my business failed, I got help from my sister... My self-esteem collapsed, so I started delivery work"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun reporter] Actor Jeon So-min's younger brother, Jun Wook Min, spoke candidly about how he feels.

Jun Wook Min released a video on the 11th in which he shared his honest story.

He said, "I did not want to rely on my sister or my family. I wanted to be a dependable son and brother, someone they could lean on someday."

He added, "It is embarrassing, but I did receive help from my sister and my family. For the first time, I said I was struggling. At the time, my business had collapsed, I was mentally broken, and I was living a pathetic life."

According to Jun Wook Min, Jeon So-min offered practical help after hearing that he was struggling, and that support continued for years. He said, "I was 38 years old. I hated myself so much. The fact that I was receiving help from my sister at an age when I was nearing 40 was eating away at my self-esteem."

He continued, "So I lied to my sister and said, 'Things are better now, so you can stop. Work is going well.' And then I started doing delivery work."

Jun Wook Min said, "I want to build my life with my own hands. It does not matter how others see me. But I want to be able to look at myself with confidence. Until that day comes, I will keep running today too."

Along with the video, Jun Wook Min also directly addressed recent reports about him in a lengthy post.

He said, "I saw that my video had been turned into an article. It is obvious that my sister's money is not my money. But I never said I did not receive help from my sister."

He went on to say, "However, some maliciously written articles have made the story come across differently from what I intended, and that makes me think my sister must be going through a very hard time. I feel sorry."

Jun Wook Min explained that Jeon So-min is still acting as the head of the family. He said, "My sister is taking responsibility for many things. That is what makes me feel most sorry, and it weighs heavily on me."

He added, "I am working hard because I want to become a truly dependable son and brother, and take responsibility for my sister and my family. A video made as part of that effort was turned into an article with unverified claims that were different from the original intent, and it is hurting our family. I hope our family will not be hurt by unverified stories."

Previously, Jun Wook Min had said that he once dreamed of becoming an actor, but after running into the realities of life, he has been making a living through delivery part-time work without a clear career path or savings.

He said, "People around me thought I had a lot of money because my sister is a celebrity. But that money has nothing to do with me. It is all my sister's money, because she earned it. Still, I do delivery work so I can do what I want. Sometimes I feel ashamed. Delivery work at my age. It is hard to say out loud."

Meanwhile, Jun Wook Min became known after appearing as Jeon So-min's family member on SBS's "Running Man" in 2017. At the time, he was working as a fitness trainer and drew attention for his bodybuilding competition awards and well-built physique. He later worked as a fitness and sports model and also appeared on Channel A and Channel S's "King of the Jungle Wrestlers."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.