Hwang Jung-min Appears Unedited Amid Privacy Controversy.. Yoo Jae-suk Says, "You Should Take a Break, Brother"

Actor Hwang Jung-min appeared on Whenever Possible without any editing, despite the privacy controversy surrounding him.

On the SBS program Whenever Possible, which aired on the 11th, Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon appeared as guest friends.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk said he had heard Hwang Jung-min say on Pinggyego, "Why can't I do the Whenever Possible game? It's really frustrating."

Yoo Yeon-seok then asked, "Did the game seem frustrating?" Hwang Jung-min replied, "The game itself wasn't frustrating. There were many fresh and fun games. But the guests who had to work through them were frustrating." He added, "They are all my juniors, my younger brothers, and my close friends, but they were just too frustrating."

Yoo Yeon-seok laughed and said, "I think Brother Jung-min is going to get angry while playing today," and Yoo Jae-suk joined in, saying, "He just can't control his temper."

Hwang Jung-min then said, drawing laughter, "When I went to get my makeup done, they told me, 'Oppa, don't get angry.' Then when I went to get my hair done, they said, 'Brother, you mustn't get angry.' Everyone kept telling me not to lose my temper."

That day, Hwang Jung-min took on a game in which he had to hit a target ball on a dumbbell using 10 ping-pong balls. While practicing before the main round, he snapped, saying, "Why does it keep going so crooked?"

Watching him, Yoo Yeon-seok said, "It seems like he's getting angrier and angrier," and Hwang Jung-min eventually exploded, making everyone laugh.

After Hwang Jung-min failed on his first attempt and furrowed his brow while practicing obsessively, Yoo Jae-suk stopped him, saying, "You should take a break, brother," which sent the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min became embroiled in a privacy controversy after A claimed that he had maintained an improper relationship since 2024. A released messenger chat logs and call recordings, alleging that she had continued meeting Hwang Jung-min privately.

However, Hwang Jung-min's agency, SEM COMPANY, said, "The person who wrote the malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking crime who has repeatedly harassed him," adding that it filed a criminal complaint against the writer last year.

It added, "The court imposed temporary protective measures, including a ban on approaching the victim, on three separate occasions, and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won after recognizing the stalking charges." The agency warned, "We plan to take additional legal action against the maliciously edited posts."

Amid this, a final hearing was held on the charges against A, including violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, before the Criminal Division 4 of the Goyang Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Young-ah, on the 11th. Prosecutors sought a fine of 10 million won for A.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.