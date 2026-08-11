Tei Halts Activities After Manager's Sudden Death... "I Didn't Shed a Tear for Three Years" ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun] Singer Tei opened up about a painful period in which he stopped working and avoided his emotions for about three years after the sudden death of his manager, whom he regarded like an older brother.

On the MBC program aired on the 11th, "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" (hereinafter "Playlist 109"), Tei revealed the story behind his decision to step away from activities.

When asked about a difficult time in his life, Tei said, "As a singer, Tei never had any major incidents or accidents," but added, "After my fourth album, I suddenly stopped appearing on broadcasts."

He recalled memories of his older brother-like manager, saying, "My manager, who had been close to me, passed away. It was his own choice, but there was a time like that." He continued, "He was the one I lived with from my debut. He was the only one I had. I had no family or friends." Tei then said, "When things were going well, I hugged him and cried a lot. When he got married, I even helped him with the money I had earned," expressing his sorrow by saying, "He's gone."

Tei especially said, "A week before he died, he called me and scolded me. He asked, 'Why aren't you working harder?' and for the first time I told him, 'Brother, I'm struggling too.'" He added, "That phone call, where we spoke while crying, was the last one."

He said, "After that, there was no contact for four days. I later learned what had happened." He explained, "I was so overwhelmed that, although I was someone who used to sing sad songs, I didn't even want to go near sad feelings. It was just too hard."

Tei confessed, "From age 27 to 30, I avoided my emotions for about three years. I wasn't sure whether it was a mental illness, but I didn't shed a tear for those three years."

He went on to say, "It was unbearably painful. I was in so much pain that I didn't even want to look for a reason why he made that choice." He added honestly, "It doesn't just make the people left behind sad; it also leaves them with pain and then runs away. I miss him, and I hate him too, for leaving without giving us a chance to solve it together."

In the end, it was music that helped Tei, who had grown distant from it, get back on his feet.

Asked what helped him return after a three-year hiatus, Tei said, "I held on thanks to music and my friends. One of the friends I always meet is Na Yoon-kwon." He added, "For someone in music, it may be fate that I didn't want to listen to music, so I played upbeat songs. Listening to lively music then made me forget everything, and seeing myself having fun made me think, 'I guess I have to live with music for the rest of my life.'"

Tei chose Soran's "Ricotta Cheese Salad" as the song that helped him endure. He smiled and said, "It captures a sense of excitement really well, and it makes me imagine delicious food so much." He continued, "The biggest point is the lyric, 'I never expected that meeting you would make me try new food.'" He added, "The song showed me that I had changed into someone who could enjoy things in a way I never imagined. Listening to it gave me hope that I could meet a world I never knew when I was struggling and enjoy life again."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.