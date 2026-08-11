Cha In-pyo Reveals Family Story Behind His 'Silver Spoon' Image: "My Parents Divorced When I Was 13, and I Became the Breadwinner After Moving to the U.S." ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Cha In-pyo opened up about the family story and hardships he faced while living in the United States, which had been hidden behind his image as a 'silver spoon celebrity.'

On the MBC program 'The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109' (hereinafter 'Playlist 109'), which aired on the 11th, Cha In-pyo shared stories from a difficult period in his life.

When asked about a difficult time in his life, Cha In-pyo said, "If you search for 'silver spoon celebrities,' I'm always on the list." Dindin added, "He has a silver spoon face," and Lee Seok-hoon chimed in, "He gives off a wealthy vibe."

Cha In-pyo said, "That's not true," and added, "Every family has its own circumstances, and ours did too. My parents divorced when I was 13."

He said, "My father still tried to support his children even after the divorce." He added, "There were three of us brothers, and after our parents divorced, we lived with our mother." He went on, "It is hard to imagine a single woman raising three children. In the 1980s, the social atmosphere was such that 'everything was the woman's fault.'"

In the end, his mother chose a new life. Cha In-pyo said, "My mother told us, 'Let's cross the threshold. Let's go across the ocean and try living in the United States,' so when I was 20, my mother, my younger brother, and I moved to New Jersey."

Cha In-pyo said, "I went through the rites of passage that immigrant families experience." He added, "I suddenly became the breadwinner. I couldn't even speak English, but I had to take care of my mother and younger brother. I became anxious and restless."

Driven by responsibility, he took part-time jobs to support his family. Cha In-pyo said, "But when I went to paint, I ended up as a paint assistant, and when I went to work as a waiter, I became a waiter assistant. I kept getting pushed out of the jobs I had wanted to do." He added, "I started wondering, 'Am I just destined to be an assistant? Am I someone who can never make it into the mainstream?' It felt like I was walking through a wilderness in my life."

He said, "When people think about when they had a hard time, it is usually when they were trying to adapt to a new environment. It is hard when you are moving into a new world." He pointed to major turning points in his life, saying, "The time I moved from Korea to the United States with my mother and younger brother, the period when I lived as an actor and then wrote novels, and the time I started acting in theater 33 years after my debut." Cha In-pyo added, "The period when I step outside my own frame is frightening because I am going somewhere I have never been before."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.