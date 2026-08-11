"Cheonggyoyuk" Jeon Bong-seok Became the Cause of a Fight Between an Unknown Actor Couple... "Now That He's Famous, I'm Jealous"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] An unknown actor couple who have been dating for seven years revealed their connection to actor Jeon Bong-seok.

On the JTBC variety show "Love War," which aired on the 11th, an unknown actor couple who have been dating for seven years appeared and engaged in a heated back-and-forth.

That day, the two mentioned fellow actor Jeon Bong-seok while drinking with an acquaintance. The acquaintance began by saying, "Jeon Bong-seok appeared in episode 2 of 'Cheonggyoyuk' and also appeared in 'Squid Game.'"

The girlfriend then honestly admitted, "I knew it when he was filming, but once the work actually came out, I felt jealous and didn't want to watch it."

She added, "I kept seeing posts about Bong-seok on social media, so I didn't want to watch it. But my boyfriend said he would watch it, and then he recited the entire plot through episode 7 or 8, which really upset me."

She went on to say, "Did he really have to say all that? I felt like I was the only bad person. In the end, we had a big fight."

Seo Jang-hoon defended the girlfriend, saying, "It's something to celebrate, and it's a good thing, but if you think about their situation, jealousy is a natural emotion." He then shouted, "If she says she doesn't want to hear it, why would you spoil the whole story?"

The boyfriend admitted this and explained, "I just didn't pick up on the point very well. I thought it would be enough not to talk about the episodes Bong-seok appeared in."

Meanwhile, Jeon Bong-seok recently rose to prominence for his strong performance as Kim Hyung-joo, a student victim of school violence, in the Netflix series "Cheonggyoyuk."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.