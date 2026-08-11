A Couple's Fight Over a Female Friend Who Slept Over Turns Heated... Lee Hyori Fires Back, "If You're Upset, Call Her"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A struggling couple who have been dating for seven years opened up about a conflict involving a female friend, and an unexpected incident at the boyfriend's birthday party stirred up the studio.

On the JTBC variety show Love War, which aired on the 11th, an aspiring actor couple who have been dating for seven years appeared and engaged in a heated back-and-forth over a female friend.

That day, the girlfriend, Su-bin, recalled something that happened at her boyfriend's birthday party in the past. After several acquaintances spent time together and gradually left, only the female friend in question reportedly stayed behind.

What she said next was even more surprising. Su-bin said, "Everyone else left, but that woman stayed and slept over with us," adding that she could not understand the situation at the time.

When Lee Hyori asked, "Couldn't you have told Su-bin to leave?" Su-bin explained that she had fallen asleep first. When she woke up, the female friend was already sleeping beside her.

Su-bin described the sleeping arrangement in detail, saying, "I was sleeping at the very end, and the female friend was in the middle." In effect, the friend had fallen asleep between the couple.

Seo Jang-hoon also could not hide his disbelief at the unexpected situation. He asked, "Why didn't she leave when everyone else did? Why was she sleeping in the middle like that?"

The boyfriend, however, remembered things differently. He insisted, "It's a misunderstanding," and explained that the female friend had only dozed off on the sofa while waiting for the first train home. Su-bin pushed back, saying, "She was originally sleeping next to me," and the two gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

The boyfriend stressed that he had never once had romantic feelings for the female friend. To him, she was simply a younger friend he had known for a long time.

Seo Jang-hoon pointed out that the issue could not be judged solely by the boyfriend's feelings. He said, "It means she doesn't feel that way. Su-bin is upset," adding that the girlfriend could reasonably feel uncomfortable.

Lee Hyori went a step further, saying, "What does that female friend have to do with anything?" She added, "If you're upset with her, call her. Tell her, 'Don't ever show up in front of us again,'" drawing laughter with her blunt solution.

But the conflict did not end there. Talking about the female friend issue, the boyfriend admitted, "Someone I cherish has become someone she hates." Su-bin said that the remark hurt her even more, firing back, "When you put it like that, it makes me feel worse."

Even so, the boyfriend continued to emphasize his long-standing bond with the female friend, saying, "She's a precious younger friend. I've known her for more than 10 years, and we were closer than anyone else."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.