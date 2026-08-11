Park Bo-gum Goes on an Early-Morning Run with Sheon and Makes a Self-Deprecating Comment About His Looks... "Grateful the Puffiness Is Gone"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Sheon of Jinusean shared Park Bo-gum's self-deprecating comment about his looks.

On the 11th, Sheon posted a photo along with the caption, "Early-morning run. Bo-gum came out early to run with me at dawn, said he was grateful the puffiness had gone down, and then headed to a 8 a.m. shoot."

The photo showed Sheon and Park Bo-gum posing together after finishing their early-morning run. Even with goggles covering his face, Park Bo-gum drew attention for his warm visuals.

Sheon continued praising Park Bo-gum, saying, "He is diligent, which is admirable. He is also grateful in everything, which is admirable. And his modest lifestyle is admirable." He then added with a laugh, "But Bo-gum, what puffiness?"

Fans who saw the post left comments such as, "What puffiness are you talking about, Bo-gum?", "He looks so cool," and "There is no puffiness."

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum is set to work with Lee Sang-yi and Ko Kyung-pyo in tvN's upcoming variety show, scheduled to air in November.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.