Hong Kyung-min's Wife, a Haegeum Player Who Performed the Subway Transfer Tune, Surprises Viewers with Her Elite Traditional Music Background on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Hong Kyung-min introduced his wife, haegeum player Kim Yuna.

On the SBS program aired on the 11th, "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the married life of Hong Kyung-min and Kim Yuna was revealed for the first time as their parenting differences put strain on the relationship.

The broadcast also introduced Hong Kyung-min's wife, Kim Yuna, the haegeum player who performed "Eolssiguya," a tune familiar to many as the sound played for subway transfers.

Hong Kyung-min praised his wife, saying, "She is a little different from me in that when she decides to devote herself to something and achieve it, she has very strong focus and determination." He added, "Even as a child, she won a gold prize at a competition after throwing herself into it with the mindset of, 'I will definitely achieve this.'" He proudly described her as a traditional music prodigy from an early age.

He went on to say that she had followed "the most ideal path" in her studies. Kim Yuna explained, "I attended a middle school and high school for traditional Korean music. After that, I studied at Korea National University of Arts and completed a master's degree there." Hong Kyung-min also revealed that she continued her studies after marriage. He said, "After we got married, she entered the doctoral program in music at SNU and completed her Ph.D. studies." She is now teaching students as a lecturer at Korea National University of Arts and Sookmyung Women's University.

Hong Kyung-min and his wife first met on a television program as a performer and a singer. After eight months, they overcame their 10-year age gap and became husband and wife. Since then, they have had two daughters and are now in their 13th year of marriage, building their family together.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.