Kim Gu-ra Says, "I Raised Two Half-Siblings and Never Shouted at Anyone" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra said, "I raised two half-siblings, but I never shouted at anyone."

On the November 11 episode of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the married life of Hong Kyung-min and his wife was revealed for the first time as their relationship was shaken by differences over child-rearing.

Hong Kyung-min and his wife first met as a musician and a singer on a previous program. Eight months later, they overcame a 10-year age gap and became husband and wife. After having two daughters, they have now been married for 13 years.

However, Hong Kyung-min said that day, "As a singer, I follow the song, and my friendship with my wife is being shaken."

His wife responded, "We've been married for 13 years. We had never once been at odds, but lately we've been clashing a lot while raising the children."

At that point, Kim Gu-ra recalled seeing Hong Kyung-min discipline a child firmly during a golf show. He said, "I saw it last time. He was shouting at a child while filming a golf show." He added, "At the time, he said, 'I raised two half-siblings, but I never shouted at anyone.'" Kim then noted, "Children can make mistakes, but shouting like that does not work on them."

Hong Kyung-min then said, laughing, that he had replied, "You say all kinds of harsh things, but are you only lenient with children?"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.