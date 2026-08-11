"Princess Aurora" Natasha Song Won-geun Announces Surprise Marriage: "I’m Finally Leaving My Bachelor Label Behind"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Song Won-geun personally shared the news of his marriage.

On the 11th, Song Won-geun released a handwritten letter and announced his marriage, saying, "I am writing this today because I have a story I want to share with you carefully, and above all, as early as possible."

He said, "Because you have always been with me through my precious moments on this journey as an actor, I wanted to tell you this news myself first." He added, "It feels a little cautious and nervous to share something like this, but I have met someone I want to spend my life with, and I am about to begin a new chapter with that person."

Song also expressed his excitement about the upcoming wedding in a lighthearted way. He said, "I’ve reached the age where the word 'bachelor' actually fits me, but now I’m finally shedding that label. Thankfully," and added, "Even I find it a little unbelievable, and more than anything, I’m truly happy."

He also made sure to thank the fans who have supported him for many years. Song Won-geun said, "Looking back, the reason I’ve been able to continue on the path of acting until now was because of all of you who have always supported me with unwavering hearts." He continued, "At the start of this new chapter called marriage, it feels like too little to simply say I’m happy, because the gratitude I feel for what you have given me is so much greater."

He also said he will continue his acting career after marriage. Song Won-geun promised, "Marriage is a new beginning in my life, but I will work even harder so that, as I do now, I can keep learning more, thinking more deeply, and meet you through good projects and good acting."

He concluded by saying, "I sincerely thank you for always believing in me and supporting me. I hope you stay healthy, and that each of your days is filled with laughter and happiness."

Meanwhile, Song Won-geun has steadily expanded his career from singing to acting and musical theater. On television, he left a strong impression on viewers as Natasha in MBC's "Princess Aurora," and later played Jang Moo-eom in MBC's "Apgujeong Midnight Sun." In "Apgujeong Midnight Sun," he worked alongside Park Ha-na, Kang Eun-tak, and Baek Ok-dam.

He also played Na Hong-ju in MBC's "Tomorrow Victory," starring opposite Jeon So-min, and built up his filmography with appearances in several dramas, including TV Chosun's "Babel."

Active on stage as well, Song Won-geun has performed in musicals that showcase both singing and acting, establishing himself as an actor who moves between television and live performances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.