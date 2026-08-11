Lee Ji-hye's 8-Year-Old Daughter Covered Her Crying Younger Sister's Mouth in a 'Theater Manners' Moment... "I Thought It Was Rude" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Ji-hye spoke about the theater manners of her 8-year-old eldest daughter, Terry, which recently drew attention.

On the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 11th, the married life of Hong Kyung-min and Kim Yu-na, whose relationship has been shaken by differences over child-rearing, was revealed for the first time.

That day, Hong Kyung-min's 10-year-old eldest daughter, Ra-won, showed the image of a typical eldest daughter in a Korean family by getting ready for school on her own, making breakfast herself, and taking care of her younger sibling.

After seeing this, MC Kim Sook brought up the theater manners of Lee Ji-hye's eldest daughter, Terry, which had recently become a hot topic. Lee Ji-hye then talked about her two daughters, 8-year-old Terry and 5-year-old Elly. She laughed and said, "Elly is a handful. She has no plan at all."

She went on to recall the moment, saying, "A sad scene came up during the movie, where the mother dies. When children see something sad, they cry, right? Elly suddenly burst into tears too."

But an unexpected reaction followed. She drew attention by saying, "Seeing that, Terry suddenly said it was rude and covered Elly's mouth."

Kim Gu-ra then said, "Terry is doing what the husband should be doing," and Lee Ji-hye laughed and replied, "That's right. My daughter is doing what the husband should do. She's the eldest daughter in a Korean family."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.