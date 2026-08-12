"Between Kim Go-eun and Shin Hye-sun? It Felt Like 'Transit Love'"... 'Nation's Younger Man' Kim Jae-won's Cute Confession (BSA Award Interview)

Kim Jae-won, who won the Best New Actor award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses ahead of an interview with Sportschosun on the 6th. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.06/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] "How can he do everything so well without hesitation?" The public was full of admiration for actor Kim Jae-won, 25, as he continued to shine. His steady effort finally paid off. Five years after his debut, he held the one-and-only rookie trophy of his career and experienced a moment of emotion that will remain with him for the rest of his acting life.

Kim Jae-won found the role of a lifetime through TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3. First released in 2021, the 'Yumi's Cells' series has built a loyal fan base and remained consistently popular. Joining the third season, Kim played Shin Soon-rok, a PD in the Julie Publishing editorial department, and awakened Yumi's sleeping love cells. Because the series was so popular, viewers were also eager to find out who would become Yumi's final man. Kim delicately portrayed the character's many charms, from a rational and cool-headed side to the irresistibly cute younger-man appeal he shows in love.

After winning Best New Actor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on the 31st of last month, Kim Jae-won said in an emotional acceptance speech, "I know that even though I'm a newcomer, receiving this award doesn't mean I can become perfect. I may stumble tomorrow, but I won't be afraid of that. I will keep moving forward and work hard to become a better actor."

Kim Jae-won, who won the Best New Actor award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses ahead of an interview with Sportschosun on the 6th. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.06/

Still basking in the afterglow of the win, Kim Jae-won met with Sportschosun and said, "The Blue Dragon Series Awards was the biggest awards ceremony of my life. Last year, I went to the Blue Dragon Film Awards as a presenter, but this was my first time going as a nominee. Just like last year's film awards, I turned when I walked the red carpet for this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards too, and I made my own 'Blue Dragon turn' as if it were a promise to Blue Dragon (laughs). It was such an honor to receive an award at such a prestigious ceremony, and since that day I've been living in a dreamlike state." He smiled.

When asked whether he had a good dream before the Blue Dragon Series Awards, he replied, "I don't usually dream much. This time, people around me kept saying something good would happen. They knew how hard I had worked, so they cheered me on a lot. Since 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3 was also so well received, I think they had high expectations. The more I heard that support, the higher my own expectations became, and I didn't want to get carried away because the higher the expectations, the greater the disappointment could be."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Kim Jae-won attends the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Kim Jae-won, who won Best New Actor, hugs Kim Go-eun. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

This year's judges praised Kim Jae-won's performance in 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3, calling him an actor who fully deserves the nickname 'nation's younger man.' Asked whether he had expected to win, he said, "When I went to the KBS Entertainment Awards last year, the camera came my way before the winner was announced. This time too, I thought they would catch my reaction on camera if I was a strong contender, but the camera didn't come near me at all (laughs). I think I was expecting too much, so I tried to calm myself down. But the moment (Choo) Young-woo hyung called my name, I saw (Kim) Go-eun noona sitting next to me and just hugged her tightly. I had so much to thank her for, and memories from the set flashed through my mind like a panorama. I also wanted to see Director Lee SangYup and the writers, and I missed the staff too."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Jae-won, who won Best New Actor. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/