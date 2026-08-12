"Between Kim Go-eun and Shin Hye-sun? It Felt Like 'Transit Love'"... 'Nation's Younger Man' Kim Jae-won's Cute Confession (BSA Award Interview)

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] "How can he do everything so well without hesitation?" The public was full of admiration for actor Kim Jae-won, 25, as he continued to shine. His steady effort finally paid off. Five years after his debut, he held the one-and-only rookie trophy of his career and experienced a moment of emotion that will remain with him for the rest of his acting life.
Kim Jae-won found the role of a lifetime through TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3. First released in 2021, the 'Yumi's Cells' series has built a loyal fan base and remained consistently popular. Joining the third season, Kim played Shin Soon-rok, a PD in the Julie Publishing editorial department, and awakened Yumi's sleeping love cells. Because the series was so popular, viewers were also eager to find out who would become Yumi's final man. Kim delicately portrayed the character's many charms, from a rational and cool-headed side to the irresistibly cute younger-man appeal he shows in love.
After winning Best New Actor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on the 31st of last month, Kim Jae-won said in an emotional acceptance speech, "I know that even though I'm a newcomer, receiving this award doesn't mean I can become perfect. I may stumble tomorrow, but I won't be afraid of that. I will keep moving forward and work hard to become a better actor."
Still basking in the afterglow of the win, Kim Jae-won met with Sportschosun and said, "The Blue Dragon Series Awards was the biggest awards ceremony of my life. Last year, I went to the Blue Dragon Film Awards as a presenter, but this was my first time going as a nominee. Just like last year's film awards, I turned when I walked the red carpet for this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards too, and I made my own 'Blue Dragon turn' as if it were a promise to Blue Dragon (laughs). It was such an honor to receive an award at such a prestigious ceremony, and since that day I've been living in a dreamlike state." He smiled.
When asked whether he had a good dream before the Blue Dragon Series Awards, he replied, "I don't usually dream much. This time, people around me kept saying something good would happen. They knew how hard I had worked, so they cheered me on a lot. Since 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3 was also so well received, I think they had high expectations. The more I heard that support, the higher my own expectations became, and I didn't want to get carried away because the higher the expectations, the greater the disappointment could be."
This year's judges praised Kim Jae-won's performance in 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3, calling him an actor who fully deserves the nickname 'nation's younger man.' Asked whether he had expected to win, he said, "When I went to the KBS Entertainment Awards last year, the camera came my way before the winner was announced. This time too, I thought they would catch my reaction on camera if I was a strong contender, but the camera didn't come near me at all (laughs). I think I was expecting too much, so I tried to calm myself down. But the moment (Choo) Young-woo hyung called my name, I saw (Kim) Go-eun noona sitting next to me and just hugged her tightly. I had so much to thank her for, and memories from the set flashed through my mind like a panorama. I also wanted to see Director Lee SangYup and the writers, and I missed the staff too."
At the time of his acceptance speech, Kim Jae-won expressed his affection for his family by saying, "I love my mom and dad so much, and I like my sister." His offhand remark drew smiles because it carried his genuine, friendly affection for his sister. He said, "My sister sent a congratulatory message in our family group chat with four members, but she didn't message me individually. Thinking about it now, I really do love my sister, but I was too embarrassed to say it out loud. I do love her, but I didn't want to say that at such a prestigious Blue Dragon ceremony (laughs). I immediately realized my mistake and said, 'I love my mom and dad, and I like my sister.' I say it like this, but I'm very close with my sister. She buys me good food, and we get along well."
As for his family's reaction after the win, he said, "My mother's KakaoTalk profile photo changed. After the ceremony, I got home around 12:30 a.m. My parents usually go to bed after 10 p.m., but that night they were still awake after midnight. I quietly came home, and when they congratulated me, I felt like I might cry. Seeing how they love me unconditionally made me resolve to work even harder from now on."
Before 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3, Kim Jae-won had been working nonstop over the past year. In 'Lady Dua,' he played Kang Ji-hwon and acted alongside Shin Hye-sun. In 'You and Everything Else,' he showed another side of himself by playing Cheon Sang-hak, the older brother of Cheon Sang-yeon, played by Park Ji-hyun.
On the day of the awards ceremony, he sat between Kim Go-eun and Shin Hye-sun and joked, "With Yumi noona and Sarah Kim noona sitting next to me, it felt like I was in 'Transit Love.'" He continued, "I entered the venue with Go-eun noona, but I couldn't figure out where my seat was. I thought, 'It's the rookie category, so it must be farther back,' but my seat wasn't there, so I kept moving forward and found that it was between Hye-sun noona and Go-eun noona. I was happy to see Ji-hyun noona sitting next to Go-eun noona. Park Bo-kyung sunbae from 'Lady Dua' was also at our table, so I thought, 'There couldn't be a more precious seat than this.' It made me feel very reassured."
Kim Jae-won's social media comments after the win also drew attention. On Kim Go-eun's post, he commented like Shin Soon-rok from 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3, and on Shin Hye-sun's post, he commented like Kang Ji-hwon from 'The Art of Sarah,' making fans smile. He explained, "I didn't do it on purpose, but even now, when I see the faces of those noona actors, the set comes back to me naturally. When I see Go-eun noona, she feels like the writer from Yumi's world, and Hye-sun noona feels like Sarah Kim. So I ended up writing those comments naturally. Both of them were such wonderful seniors, and they became my greatest asset as a newcomer. I learned so much from them about the attitude a lead actor should have, about not taking acting lightly, and about being considerate toward younger colleagues. It was a huge lesson for me."
In particular, Kim Jae-won heated up the atmosphere by performing a surprise 'Catch Catch' stage with Choi Ye-na during the second half of the ceremony. He said, "Choi Ye-na's stage direction was amazing. Since I host 'Music Bank,' I had done the 'Catch Catch' challenge before. I knew the choreography, so I joined in naturally, and I'm not the kind of person who holds back on things like that. I don't think I have extraordinary acting skills or any special charm; I think all I have is passion, so I wanted to show at least that much." He added, "I moved my hands in the opposite direction, but Choi Ye-na immediately and cleverly corrected it."
He also revealed a special passion for dancing, not just acting. Kim Jae-won said, "I'm not embarrassed at all about dancing. If it's for my fans, I'm confident I can do anything. I even showed original choreography at a fan meeting before. After I perform, I end up surprising myself too. It's something my personality would never normally allow, but for my fans and viewers, I can do anything. Even though I'm not an entertainer, I feel like another side of me comes out whenever the camera starts rolling." He added, "I never thought I'd end up doing the 'Catch Catch' dance while wearing a bow tie. People around me keep saying, 'You've gotten so much better at dancing,' and it's kind of funny and sad at the same time, but it also makes me happy. Even for an actor, being told 'your dancing has improved' gives you a huge dopamine rush (laughs). I think it's good if anything gets better."
Finally, Kim Jae-won named 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3 as his most treasured work and expressed how much it means to him. He emphasized, "No matter what project I do, I think I will never forget 'Yumi's Cells' Season 3. It is a precious work that became a turning point in my life." He also spoke about his first and last Blue Dragon Series Awards Best New Actor trophy, saying, "I think it's a push to work even harder. Beyond my own ability, it feels like a message telling me to become someone who takes responsibility for group projects. I received this award, but it was created by the staff who sweated for me on set and turned on the lights even on hot days. I don't think I received it entirely on my own merit. I will never forget this gratitude and will become a better actor and a better person."
Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.