Ha Young Draws Attention as Japanese Drama Remake Filming Continues Amid Controversy; Production Team Says It Is 'Monitoring the Situation'

Photo: Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Actress Ha Young, who has been caught up in controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities during the colonial era, is also drawing attention because the new SBS drama "There's a Winning Chance," in which she stars, is a remake of a Japanese series.

According to the entertainment industry on the 11th, Ha Young reportedly took part as scheduled in the SBS drama "There's a Winning Chance" and completed her scenes. Since the previous day was a day off, she reportedly went to the set without any change to the first filming schedule after the controversy broke out.

The production team has also not decided to halt filming or change her role for now. A representative for "There's a Winning Chance" said on the day, "A significant portion of the filming has already been completed," adding, "It is difficult to comment on the amount already shot or the specific progress rate." The team also said, "We are aware of the issue and are closely monitoring how it develops."

What is drawing particular attention is that "There's a Winning Chance," in which Ha Young appears, is a remake based on a Japanese work.

"There's a Winning Chance" is based on "Legal V," which aired on TV Asahi in Japan in 2018. The original starred Ryoko Yonekura and followed a protagonist who loses her law license, gathers a team of troubled lawyers, opens a law office, and takes on major law firms and powerful figures.

In the Korean version, the original female lead has been changed to a male character. Lee Je-hoon plays Kwon Baek, who becomes the office manager of a law firm after losing his law license, while Ha Young appears as rookie lawyer Yeo Sim-hee.

As Ha Young faces controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities during the colonial period, the fact that she is continuing to film a drama based on a Japanese original has unexpectedly drawn even more attention to the project.

Still, some say that because this is a family matter unrelated to Ha Young's own actions, holding the actress personally responsible for her great-grandfather's conduct is a separate issue. The production team is also watching the situation without deciding on any additional measures.

The controversy began on the 7th, when Ha Young appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House" and spoke directly about her family background. At the time, she said her family had been a medical family for four generations and described her great-grandfather by saying, "He studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong." Online, it later became known that the great-grandfather she mentioned was the modern physician Ahn Sang-ho. As records showing that Ahn Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916 were brought back into focus, the remarks turned into a controversy over pro-Japanese activities.

Ha Young's agency initially said there were inaccuracies in the allegations of pro-Japanese ties, but corrected its position a day later. The agency said, "After further verification, we confirmed that there is indeed a record showing that Mr. Ahn Sang-ho, Ha Young's great-grandfather, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916," adding, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'groundless' without sufficient verification." It continued, "The actress herself is feeling very burdened by the situation."

"There's a Winning Chance" is currently being filmed with a goal of airing next year. Even as the controversy continues, Ha Young's filming has gone on, and the unexpected link to a Japanese remake is amplifying interest in what decision the production team will make going forward.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.