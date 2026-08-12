"Search for Jung Hae-in"...150-Guest Crab Dinner Almost Turned Into a Major Disaster

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in shared the behind-the-scenes story of a crab dinner that almost turned into a major disaster.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel TEO released a video titled "A Handsome Hae-in Who Always Pays for Meals - EP. 152 Jung Hae-in | Salon Drip."

Jung Hae-in, who previously revealed on Salon Drip that he bought beef for a company dinner, said this time he thought, "We’ve done the mainland so far, so let’s go to the sea," and held a crab dinner in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province. He said his generous spirit continued on the set of his new project.

The dinner reportedly included as many as 140 to 150 people. Not only actors, but also hair and makeup staff, managers, and other members of the filming crew attended. Jung explained that the restaurant was not originally an all-you-can-eat place, but he asked the owner and told everyone to "eat as much as you want."

The power of the crab dinner was greater than expected. Even company staff in Seoul and junior actors who were not filming came down to Yeongdeok County. "Our CEO came too, and the whole company showed up. Actors who weren’t filming also gathered," he recalled.

But there were several twists before the dinner was finally arranged. At the time, no-show problems were a social issue, so the restaurant did not easily believe a reservation for nearly 150 people. Jung recalled that his manager called to make the booking and introduced himself, but the restaurant still did not believe it.

In the end, Jung took the phone himself and introduced himself by saying, "Hello, I’m actor Jung Hae-in." Even that did not work.

Jung said, "I told them, 'If you search for Jung Hae-in on Naver, I’ll come up. I’m an actor,'" adding that after several attempts, he finally secured the reservation.

However, another crisis came when the restaurant suddenly canceled the reservation the day before the dinner. The explanation was that concerns over preparing enough crab in the tanks for such a large group, along with worries about no-shows, had combined to trigger the cancellation.

By then, even the filming schedule had already been adjusted for the dinner. Jung said, "We had already coordinated the filming schedule so we could have the dinner the next day, and if it had fallen through, my head would have been spinning."

Jung decided that a phone call would not solve the problem, so he went to the restaurant in person with his manager. He said, "I showed up and said, 'Hello, it’s me,'" explaining that he secured the venue again by going there himself.

"We needed to find a place for more than 100 people right away. I remember how hard it was to find one in Yeongdeok County," Jung said. "Thinking about it now, it was really nerve-racking. It almost turned into a major disaster."

Fortunately, the dinner ended successfully. He recalled, "Everyone ate well and left full. It was truly a crab feast," while Jang Do-yeon added to the laughter by describing the lively scene as "the most beautiful crab feast in the world."

When asked about the happiest moment during his break, Jung surprisingly chose "sleeping in." He said, "I realized how happy it is to sleep without setting an alarm. I’ve been working continuously for more than 10 years."

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in is currently meeting viewers through the Netflix series Our Sticky Love. In the drama, he plays boxing coach Tae-ha and portrays a romance that unfolds as he becomes entangled with a prosecutor who has lost his memory.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.