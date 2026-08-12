Jeongyeon Looks Completely Different After Leaving JYP... Drops TWICE and Makes a Fresh Start as Actress Yoo Jeong-yeon

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jeongyeon of TWICE has unveiled a new profile with a strikingly different mood after changing agencies, signaling the start of her full-fledged career as actress Yoo Jeong-yeon.

On the 11th, Jeongyeon’s new agency, VARO Entertainment, released several new photos of her on its official social media accounts. The images drew attention for showing a side of Yoo Jeong-yeon that feels quite different from her days as a singer.

In the released photos, Jeongyeon wore her hair neatly pulled back and paired a white outfit with jewelry, creating a polished yet sophisticated look. In another shot, she wore a black sleeveless turtleneck and gazed off-camera, showing a more mature and chic charm.

In particular, the image of her in a white dress with long wavy hair stood out for its soft and pure atmosphere. Moving away from the bright, energetic image she showed through TWICE promotions, she presented a calm expression and restrained styling, hinting at a new transformation.

Earlier, Jeongyeon personally announced on the 10th that she would be leaving JYP Entertainment, where she had been since her teenage years. It marks a change 11 years after her debut with TWICE in 2015.

In a handwritten letter, Jeongyeon said, "I am leaving JYP, where I spent a long time from my teenage years until now, and I am trying to make a new start somewhere else." She added, "I was afraid to leave a familiar place, but I found the courage because I had the members and ONCE who believed in me."

Her new home is VARO Entertainment. The agency manages actors including her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, as well as Jin Goo and Byeon Woo-seok. Jeongyeon is expected to begin acting activities there under her real name, Yoo Jeong-yeon.

She will, however, continue her TWICE activities. Jeongyeon emphasized, "I have moved my base and am starting a new challenge, but TWICE, the biggest center of my life, will remain unchanged as it is now." She added, "As a member of TWICE, standing before ONCE will always come first."

She continued, "I will prepare every step with sincerity, both the path I have walked as Jeongyeon of TWICE, whom you have loved, and the new challenge ahead as Yoo Jeong-yeon."

Jeongyeon debuted with TWICE in 2015 and has been loved for numerous hit songs such as "CHEER UP" and "TT." She has also been active in variety shows and as an MC. After leaving JYP Entertainment, where she had spent 11 years, and joining an agency specializing in actors, she has also revealed new photos with a noticeably different mood, drawing attention to the new side actress Yoo Jeong-yeon will show.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.