Ko So-young Says, "A Pearl Got Stuck in My Butt"... Unexpected Emergency After Cannes Red Carpet Debut

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young shared the painful and amusing ordeal behind her glamorous moment on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, revealing the hidden discomfort of a pearl-covered dress.

On the 11th, Ko So-young looked back on memories from her past commercials through her YouTube channel. While revisiting the ads she had appeared in, she recalled being invited to the Cannes Film Festival as a model for a global cosmetics brand.

At the time, Ko So-young attended Cannes as a model for the brand. She explained, "There was a culture where L'Oréal models would go and present awards. I was so nervous about going to Cannes that I couldn't do the presenting, so I went as an invited guest and walked the red carpet."

She put a great deal of effort into her outfit, knowing she would be standing on the red carpet at a world-famous film festival. Ko So-young said she had borrowed the dress and remembered, "It was a dress covered in pearls."

The glamorous dress caused no problems on the red carpet, but once the film screening began, it turned into an unexpected form of torture.

"Since it was a film festival, I had to go to a screening and watch a movie," Ko So-young said, explaining that she chose one of several films, including a Hong Kong production, and went into the theater.

The problem was the pearls covering the entire dress. Ko So-young vividly recalled, "The pearls were digging into my butt, and it hurt so much I thought I was going to die."

She could not sit comfortably while the movie was playing. Ko So-young said she had to keep changing positions to endure the pain, recalling, "I kept sitting this way and that way while watching the movie."

She also could not simply leave her seat. People around her kept taking photos, and once the film had started, it was not easy to slip out. In the end, Ko So-young stayed in her seat for hours, enduring the pain of the pearls pressing into her body.

"I watched movies for hours, but I had no idea what they were about," she said, adding, "So I have a very painful memory of it." Her candid story drew laughter.

It was a very real discomfort that would be hard to imagine from the glamorous red carpet alone. At the time, Ko So-young was enjoying her peak as one of Korea's leading commercial stars and was also working as a model for global brands. What should have been a special memory from the Cannes Film Festival instead became an unforgettable episode of "the pain of the pearl dress."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young rose to stardom through the 1993 MBC drama "Mother's Sea" and went on to enjoy huge popularity in dramas, films, and commercials. In the video, she recalled that during her peak years, she was so busy that she filmed more than 10 commercials a year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.