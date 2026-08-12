Ralral, a working mom, sheds tears: "I was deeply moved by my daughter loving my cooking... I felt so guilty"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] YouTuber and broadcaster Ralral expressed both her guilt and affection for her daughter as a working mother.

On the 11th, a video titled "No clue about cooking? Totally possible! Jo Seohyeong's shocking snack recipe made from Ralral's fridge" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Gajeong Babmun.

That day, when asked how she keeps her energy up while raising a child, Ralral replied, "I have the most energy when I look at my daughter." She added, "I get tired without even realizing it, but my child is at the stage where she is forming attachment, so when she calls me and shows me something, I react really big. The joy of my life is having a beer after putting her to bed."

When asked whether she has an interest in cooking, Ralral said, "After having a baby, I felt a lot of frustration. I kept wondering how long I was going to keep ordering food and eating out." She said, "On weekends, my husband cooks by following recipes, and I make things like rolled omelets in my own way. Then it hurts my heart because my daughter eats that much better than store-bought food."

Ralral said she feels choked up when she sees her daughter enjoying her cooking. "As soon as I start cooking, she comes over and says, 'Mom, what is that? It looks delicious. I want to eat it,' and that makes me so emotional. Seeing her enjoy it so much makes me want to cook for her every day," she said. "Then I end up crying and going to get another beer."

When asked about the good things about raising a child, Ralral said, "I laugh every single day in a way that is almost unbelievable. This world is hell, but there is an angel next to me. She is smiling with a huge grin. The world does not change and it is still hell, but an angel appears."

She added, "If I could go back to being 20 again, I think I would try to get pregnant as soon as possible. That's how happy I am." She continued, "I think marriage can happen with anyone at any time, but there is the age of the uterus, and you have to carry the baby for 10 months and then raise the child."

"Raising a child is not easy, but I think I am learning a lot. It is really hard. I am becoming more mature as I wear myself down," she said. "That was so hard and painful. I wanted to live my whole life like a reckless troublemaker, but it feels like I am living in a new world. It is the same hell, but because there is an angel, I can endure it. It gives me the strength to keep living, and I am happy."

That day, while learning a curry recipe for her daughter, Ralral said, "Just thinking about making it for her after watching and learning makes me happy." She added, "I really felt so guilty. I think I might cry."

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024 and has one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.