Married Again, Im Hyung-joon Enjoys a Quiet Vacation Alone with His Son from His Ex-Wife

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Im Hyung-joon shared a glimpse of his peaceful daily life with his 14-year-old son.

On the 11th, Im Hyung-joon posted several photos along with the caption, "With my teenage son."

In the photos, Im Hyung-joon is seen enjoying some leisure time with his son at the Banyan Tree pool. Their affectionate time together, spent swimming and relaxing, drew attention.

Im Hyung-joon married a Korean American woman 11 years his junior in 2012 and had a son with her, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement in 2017. He later remarried in 2022 after registering his marriage to a woman 13 years younger, and in 2023, the couple welcomed a late-born daughter.

Previously, Im Hyung-joon had spoken on several broadcasts about his gratitude and sense of regret toward his eldest son from his former marriage.

Im Hyung-joon said, "I meet my eldest child every weekend." He continued, "What I was really grateful for was that he knew I had been dating my wife for a long time. So I carefully asked, 'Would it be okay if Dad married Auntie?' He answered so coolly, 'Dad, I've seen this kind of thing a lot on TV. It's okay. Go ahead and get married. I want someone to be by your side too.' I was so grateful and sorry to him that I cried."

He also expressed gratitude to his current wife for being so considerate of his eldest son. Im Hyung-joon said, "My wife played soccer with my eldest son using her body, and that helped him naturally understand our relationship. She put in a lot of effort."

He also admitted that he had struggled over whether to invite his eldest son to the wedding. He said, "I had a lot of concerns about whether it would be right for my child to attend our wedding or whether it would be better to just let it pass without saying anything. My ex-wife congratulated me on my marriage, and when she asked what we would do about the child, I said I was worried. She coolly replied, 'Of course he should go, since the child is family.' Since the child's mother allowed him to attend, his own wishes were what mattered most."

His wife said, "It was important that he not be hurt when he saw his father with someone else in person, so I asked him directly. He said he was okay, but I kept looking over at him during the wedding. I kept checking to see whether his expression was all right and whether he was okay."

Im Hyung-joon said, "My son asks me to send him photos of his younger sibling. I am so thankful that he opened his heart first," expressing his deep affection for his eldest son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.