Jang Yoon-jeong Gets Emotional Ahead of Her Youngest Daughter's Study Abroad in the United Kingdom... "Congratulations on Getting Into the School You Wanted"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Jang Yoon-jeong, who was crowned Miss Korea, has shared news that her second daughter has been accepted to a university in the United Kingdom.

On the 11th, a video titled "Jang Yoon-jeong♥My youngest daughter, who is clueless about cooking, will she be able to eat properly? Teaching our daughter home-cooked meals before she goes abroad vlog (special note: filmed earlier this year... and there were no more cooking lessons after that...)" was uploaded to Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong announced that her second daughter had been accepted to a university in the United Kingdom. The school is known to be a prestigious design university in London.

Jang Yoon-jeong said she planned to teach her daughter two basic dishes herself, explaining, "If you study abroad, you'll have to cook for yourself, so I want to teach her a couple of things." She added, "When I asked what she would want to eat most while studying abroad, she said steamed eggs. So I will teach her an easy way to make seaweed soup and steamed eggs."

From grocery shopping with her daughter to preparing ingredients and cooking, Jang Yoon-jeong walked her through each step and shared practical tips for everyday cooking. Later, the three of them, including Jang Yoon-jeong's mother, sat down to a meal together, celebrated the university acceptance once again, and shared their joy by blowing out the candles on a cake.

Jang Yoon-jeong encouraged her daughter by saying, "Congratulations on getting into the university you wanted. Be happy at school, just like the face on the cake." Her mother also praised her granddaughter, saying, "She's diligent, so she'll do well."

In response, the daughter said, "Thank you so much, Grandma. Thank you, Mom. Thank you for sending me to school and raising me so beautifully," expressing her gratitude to her family.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong, born in 1970, was selected as Miss Korea in 1987. The following year, she placed second at the Miss Universe pageant, becoming the first Korean to do so. After working as a host on various television programs, she married in 1994 but divorced three years later.

Jang Yoon-jeong stopped her broadcasting career in 1999 and moved to the United States. She later remarried a Korean American businessman 15 years her senior, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2018. She has two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.