Lee Min-jung Looks Downcast After Her 11-Year-Old Son Criticizes Her Pasta: "I Thought It Was Delicious"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung showed confidence in a dish she made herself, but her son’s honest reaction left her looking dejected and drew laughs.

On the 11th, a video titled "Lee Min-jung's Super-Easy Two Tuna Recipes That Her Husband and Kids All Love" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

In the video, Lee said, "Tuna is one of the ingredients that disappears the fastest at home because my husband and children can easily eat it even when I'm not around," as she made tuna braised radish stew and tuna oil pasta.

She explained, "My husband usually likes Korean food, while the kids and I prefer Western dishes," and prepared the meal to suit her family's tastes.

While making the tuna oil pasta, Lee said, "I thought about what vegetables would go well with tuna. I wanted something that would not interfere with tuna's natural flavor, would fill me up quickly, and would work as a diet-friendly dish, so cabbage came to mind," explaining why she chose cabbage as the key ingredient.

After finishing the pasta, Lee served it to her son and tasted it herself. She said, "If you're on a diet, I recommend adding plenty of cabbage and tuna and using less noodles," and added, "It goes so well with cabbage. The cabbage is crisp and the tuna is soft. It's delicious."

Lee was then asked how much she would be willing to pay if she bought the dish outside. She laughed and asked, "Did I make it?" When she replied, "If I made it, 38,000 won," she added, "Did I ask for too much?" drawing more laughter.

Her son's reaction, however, was different. Jun-ho honestly said, "A little. Because it has vegetables," and Lee responded, "Was it not good? I thought it was delicious," showing her disappointment at his unexpected response. Meanwhile, the production crew who tasted it said, "It's really delicious," and Lee smiled brightly as the pasta received a positive reaction despite her worries.

anjee85@Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.