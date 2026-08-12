Hong Kyung-min's 10-Year-Old Daughter Makes Breakfast and Takes Care of Her Younger Sibling in a 'K-Firstborn Daughter' Role... "She Hates Being Helped" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Hong Kyung-min's 10-year-old daughter, Ra-won, surprised viewers by showing a mature side as she got ready for school on her own and even prepared breakfast.

On the SBS program 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' which aired on the 11th, the married life of Hong Kyung-min and Kim Yuna was revealed for the first time as their relationship was shaken by differences over child-rearing.

Hong Kyung-min and his wife, Kim Yuna, first met as a gayageum player and a singer on a previous program and married after just eight months. They later had two daughters and are now in their 13th year of marriage.

At one point, Hong Kyung-min admitted, "As a singer, I feel like I'm following the song, and my friendship with my wife is being shaken." His wife also said, "We had never once been at odds before, but lately, while raising the children, we have been clashing a lot."

The family's daily life was then shown. Ra-won, who woke up next to her father Hong Kyung-min, surprised the hosts by getting herself ready for school and even setting the breakfast table on her own. Kim Gu-ra said, "You are raising your child very comfortably," and Lee Ji-hye added, "It sounds easy. You could raise 10 kids."

Kim Yuna said, "Since this year, she really hates it when someone helps her," adding, "The reason she started making breakfast by herself is that whenever I try to do something for her, she says, 'I won't eat it. I'll make it myself.' She even takes care of her younger sister's school supplies sometimes."

After the children left for school, another parenting disagreement surfaced over breakfast as the couple sat face to face. Before school, Ra-won had asked for 2,000 won in allowance, but Hong Kyung-min gave her 5,000 won. His wife asked, "Why give her 5,000 won when 1,000 won would be enough?" Hong Kyung-min replied, "Ice cream costs 1,000 won," revealing that the couple had different views on their daughter's allowance.

Kim Yuna expressed her frustration, saying, "We have never fought or clashed even once since getting married. But parenting seems endless." She added, "I give her 150,000 won on the first day of every month. She could use that money, but he keeps giving her more." Hong Kyung-min explained, "Allowance is not money to spend right away. I want her to save it in a bank account so it can become a lump sum later."

The argument then expanded from allowance to media control and private academies. Hong Kyung-min said, "She attended 12 academies, including English, math, essay writing, study groups, a learning center, baduk, ballet, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, and jump rope," adding, "I tried to persuade my wife to reduce the number of academies."

His wife said, "At first, I was angry," and added, "He gives her an escape route. If she says she does not want to go to an academy, he takes her side. So when I'm not around, she tells her father, 'I don't want to go to the academy. Please call the teacher for me.'" She then let out a sigh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.