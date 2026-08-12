'Exchange Season 4' Park Hyun-ji posts profanity-laced rant on social media, then quickly deletes it

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Park Hyun-ji, a cast member of 'Exchange Season 4,' posted a message containing profanity while traveling in Japan, then quickly deleted it.

On the 11th, Park Hyun-ji shared a screenshot on her social media account showing a map of Japan. While traveling in Japan, she wrote alongside the map, "Damn it, I stayed in Shibuya the whole time, got tired, came back to the hotel to rest, and now I was just searching because I was about to go to Don Quijote, but it only shows Shibuya. What the hell is this messed-up thing?"

The map showed her search history for Don Quijote stores, along with her current location. She appeared to be expressing frustration after realizing only later that there was a Don Quijote store in Shibuya, where she had previously stayed.

Park Hyun-ji then deleted the post quickly. She is believed to have accidentally made public a post she had intended to upload to a private account. After deleting it, she posted a photo taken at a clothing store and added "haha;", seemingly acknowledging her mistake.

Meanwhile, Park Hyun-ji, a former Korean Air flight attendant, gained popularity after appearing on 'Exchange Season 4.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.