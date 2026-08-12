Yoonhoo Shares a Two-Shot That Could Make ♥Choi Yu-bin Jealous... His Mom Sits Beside Him in a Heartwarming Scene

[Sportschosun Jung Yuna] Yoonhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, drew attention after sharing a recent update with his mother.

On the 12th, Yoonhoo posted a photo along with the short caption, "With mom."

In the photo, Yoonhoo sits next to his mother and looks straight at the camera. The relaxed and affectionate atmosphere between the mother and son stands out. Their natural, friend-like time together gives off a warm feeling.

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo married Kim Min-ji in 2006 and welcomed their son Yoonhoo, but the couple divorced in 2024.

Yoonhoo is currently majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC). He appeared with Choi Yu-bin, the daughter of actor Choi Jae-won, on the tvN STORY variety show "My Baby's Love Season 2," which ended in April, and the two became the final couple. They are reportedly continuing a long-distance relationship between Korea and the United States, drawing much support from fans.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.