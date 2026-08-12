Lee Jong-hyun Deletes Posts About Marriage and Separation, Halts Social Media a Day After Restarting It

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Lee Jong-hyun, formerly of CNBLUE, reopened his social media accounts for the first time in eight years and said he would "communicate with more people." But he announced a halt to his activities just one day later. He deleted a post in which he had disclosed his marriage and separation, then reposted it with revisions. He also pushed back against speculation that his recent activity was meant to promote a beauty brand.

On the 11th, Lee Jong-hyun posted a long message on his social media account, saying, "I want to share something I have kept in my heart for a long time." He expressed regret, saying that his past actions had caused misunderstandings and criticism to be directed at the members of CNBLUE as well. He also directly denied rumors of conflict with the other members that had circulated among some fans.

Lee Jong-hyun said, "Some fans may have thought that I was shunned by the members, but that is completely untrue." He added, "Leaving the team was entirely my fault and my choice." His original post also included personal details that had not been previously known. After leaving the entertainment industry, he hinted at marriage and divorce, saying, "I did start a family, but we are in the process of separating for each other's paths."

However, the post was deleted soon afterward. In a revised statement reposted later, the parts about marriage and separation were removed. Instead, only the phrase, "Since leaving the entertainment industry, my personal life has also gone through many hardships," remained.

He also addressed speculation that his posts were promotional after he shared updates about working as a beauty marketer. Lee Jong-hyun said, "This is absolutely not something I wrote to return to the entertainment industry." He stressed that some brands and products mentioned on his social media had no direct connection to him.

On the 10th, Lee Jong-hyun began using the social media account he had left unused for about eight years. He explained that the account had been hacked and that he had requested changes to his ID and profile. He also shared photos of himself working on a laptop in an office and looking at cosmetics. "There were years when I shut myself off from the world. After that, I learned to work in order to live," he said, adding that he had worked in beauty marketing for the past eight years. He then announced his return to social media, saying, "From now on, I will live as Lee Jong-hyun the person and communicate with more people."

But his stance changed in just one day. At the end of the revised statement, Lee Jong-hyun said, "With this post as my last, I do not intend to continue any further social media activity or additional communication." He added, "I will return completely to an ordinary life away from entertainment, reflect on my past, and live an upright life that I will not be ashamed of in this society."

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-hyun was caught up in the so-called Jung Joon-young KakaoTalk chatrooms controversy in 2019. At the time, his agency admitted and apologized for the fact that he had viewed illegally filmed footage on KakaoTalk and engaged in inappropriate conversations that were misogynistic and sexual in nature. He later came under further criticism over messages sent to a female BJ during his military service, and he left CNBLUE and stopped his entertainment activities that same year.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.