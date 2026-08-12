"I Understand Why Some People Get Angry and Ask Why I Apologized"... Kim Hee-chul Sparks Debate After Reversing His Criticism of the South Korean Flag

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul criticized Incheon Metropolitan City Government after judging that the South Korean national flag in a National Liberation Day of Korea banner had been displayed upside down. After later admitting his mistake and apologizing, he has now spoken out directly about the ensuing "political bias" controversy.

Heechul said his concerns about the South Korean national flag and voting rights were not meant to support or oppose any particular political camp. He drew a clear line, saying, "Why are the political right and Left coming up?"

On the 11th, Heechul posted a lengthy message on his social media account, writing, "I have a question."

He began by saying, "I understand the people who saw my sudden apology a few days ago and got angry, asking why I apologized." He added, "I must have given a reason for that, because I explained my intentions in a very roundabout way."

Referring to the reaction to his criticism of the flag banner, he asked, "Was I standing on the left or the right and opposing the other side?" He continued, "If the South Korean national flag keeps appearing upside down, isn't it normal to get angry? Aren't we all citizens of the same Republic of Korea?"

He also firmly rejected political interpretations of his remarks. Heechul said, "I only brought up the upside-down South Korean national flag and voting rights, so why are the political right and Left suddenly being mentioned? It's not like we're talking about Oompa Loompas."

He also shared his view, saying, "Even when people only talk about the NEC, voting rights, and election fraud, I don't really understand why everyone gets so sensitive and starts tearing each other apart over things like who I vote for in a country where we have freedom of choice from the start, whether I raise one finger or two, do the Nico Nico Nii, wear red, wear blue, or take a photo in pink."

He added, "But if we are not even given the chance to choose, then of course people will be angry."

In the process, Heechul also revealed the story of his grandfather, who became separated from his family during the Korean War.

He said, "I loved my late grandfather very much." He added, "During the Korean War, my grandfather was separated from his family and was left alone at a very young age, becoming a separated family member."

He emphasized, "I could never like the North Korean regime that invaded the South."

Heechul concluded by writing, "Before I am an entertainer who is loved and hated by all of you, I am a lovable person from Gangwon State and a citizen of the Republic of Korea."

Earlier, on the 6th, Incheon Metropolitan City Government posted a commemorative banner for the 81st Anniversary of Korean Liberation Day with the phrase "The day we regained the light" and an image of a Korean independence activist holding the South Korean national flag with both hands.

Later, social media users pointed out that the top and bottom of the South Korean national flag in the banner appeared to be reversed. Heechul also left a comment saying, "That's crazy," on a related post, and fellow Super Junior member Choi Si-won left a South Korean national flag emoji as well.

Incheon Metropolitan City Government explained that the flag in the banner was depicted from a low-angle perspective, as if a Korean independence activist were waving it. The city said the design was correct when viewed from the observer's position and direction.

As the controversy spread, Incheon Metropolitan City Government removed the banner on the 8th. Heechul also later apologized, saying he had been wrong in his judgment.

At the time, Heechul said, "You may find it absurd to see my apology just one day later, but I was at fault." He admitted that he had judged the issue by looking only at the flag pattern without properly recognizing the person holding it or the overall composition.

Even after his apology, political interpretations and heated debate continued online. As Heechul posted another lengthy message to clarify his position, he responded directly to the controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.