Park Soo-hong's Daughter Looks Completely Different After 21 Months of Rapid Growth... She Seemed to Take After Her Mother, But "She Looks Just Like Her Dad"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Da-ye, the wife of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, marveled at how much Park and their daughter Jae-i look alike.

On the 11th, Kim Da-ye shared a glimpse of her daily life and posted a sweet moment between Jae-i and Park Soo-hong.

After finishing her drive, Kim Da-ye was especially surprised when she saw the two of them in the rearview mirror. Jae-i, quietly resting in her father's arms, looked strikingly similar to Park Soo-hong.

Kim Da-ye could not hide her surprise, saying, "They really look exactly the same." She added, "When I arrived and looked in the rearview mirror... there were two people who looked exactly alike," playfully describing the remarkable resemblance between father and daughter.

Above all, Jae-i's face, which seemed to be a perfect copy of her father, caught people's attention and brought smiles to those who saw it.

Kim Da-ye was once again amazed by how much the two resemble each other. Jae-i had previously been described as a "miniature version of her mother," but her face now looks so much like her father that it surprised her mother.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 despite a 23-year age gap. They later conceived through in vitro fertilization and became parents in 2024 when they welcomed their daughter Jae-i.

Jae-i drew strong attention from an early age after it was reported that she had filmed 17 commercials by the time she was just three months old.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.