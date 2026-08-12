So Jae-won Delivers Second Rebuke to Ha Young: "Go to Sorokdo If You Have Such a Proud Ancestor"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] "Go to Sorokdo and see for yourself."

Writer So Jae-won has once again issued a harsh criticism of actor Ha Young, who has been caught up in controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities. This time, he directly invoked Sorokdo's painful history and aimed squarely at Ha Young's remarks about her family background.

On the 11th, So Jae-won posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying that he wanted to share this story with great caution about her unbearably light boasting about her family. He recalled visiting Sorokdo in 2014 while researching a new project. "My first impression of the island, which carries the meaning of 'little deer,' was that it was beautiful," he said. "But before long, my eyes were soaked with tears that kept pouring down." He added, "I had no choice but to reproach myself for admiring the island's scenery, even for a moment," underscoring the painful history that remains on Sorokdo.

"Sorokdo is a history that can never be described as proud," So Jae-won said. "For an ordinary person, medicine was a humane art that saved lives, but on Sorokdo, it became a tool of death." He then urged Ha Young to visit Sorokdo herself.

"If you have such a proud and honorable ancestor, go to Sorokdo," he said. "I hope you will face the tragic history of the Japanese colonial period and what the Republic of Korea has done there." He added sharply, "Make sure you see and hear for yourself how your three-inch tongue has reduced priceless sacrifices and a history of injustice and grief to something trivial."

This is not the first time So Jae-won has publicly criticized Ha Young.

Earlier, when controversy erupted over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, he shared related articles and wrote, "I saw a bitter article ahead of Liberation Day." He strongly criticized the issue, saying, "I never thought I would live to see people boasting about a pro-Japanese ancestor," and added, "We may have to teach children that dirty treason is a rule for success and glory."

The controversy surrounding Ha Young began when she revealed details about her family history on a recent broadcast. Appearing on KBS2's "Problem Child in House," she said she came from a family of doctors spanning four generations and introduced her great-grandfather as someone who studied Western medicine in Japan, opened a clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong of Korea. Afterward, it became known that the great-grandfather she mentioned was Dr. Ahn Sang-ho, bringing renewed attention to his activities during the Japanese colonial period. In particular, records showing that Ahn Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Daejong Friendship Association in 1916 fueled the pro-Japanese controversy.

Ha Young's agency initially denied the allegations, saying some of the claims were not true, but later corrected its position.

The agency said, "After additional verification, we confirmed that records do in fact exist showing Ha Young's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, on the 1916 council member list of the Daejong Friendship Association." It added, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.